Panaya : Release Dynamix for Salesforce World Tour Culminates at Dreamforce 2018

As Salesforce environments mature, Panaya takes the guesswork out of change management and delivery to help foresee and resolve potential risks

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery, is punctuating the end of its successful Salesforce World Tour showcasing Panaya Release Dynamix (RDx) for Salesforce, a cloud-based Enterprise Agile Delivery (EAD) Platform that helps overcome the challenges associated with implementing Salesforce changes, at the upcoming Dreamforce conference in San Francisco from September 25-28, 2018.

As Salesforce use continues its steady growth and typical project environments mature, implementing change becomes complex and presents significant risk for any number of customizations, integration links and third-party add-ons users have already deployed. Panaya RDx for Salesforce removes the uncertainty in one, holistic platform, while empowering Salesforce application leaders with the full pipeline visibility they need to make informed decisions before heading into production.

Along with helping IT and business teams collaborate along the pipeline, RDx for Salesforce helps remove waste from the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline by leveraging actionable insights to prioritize dev and test plans. It also provides organizations with unique capabilities when implementing changes, including:

Gaining a 360-degree view into change dependencies and usage statistics

An increased understanding of the impact of all code developed before going to production

Enables teams to automatically generate tests for a safe release to production

Continuous risk assessment and multidimensional views of potential risks

“Salesforce has become fundamental to the daily operations of the enterprise, and we saw a longstanding gap in the market for a reliable, agile Salesforce change delivery solution. RDx for Salesforce is the only solution capable of offering the level of visibility and real time-insights needed to ensure a fast and safe release to production,” said Rafi Kretchmer, VP of Marketing. “This marks Panaya’s debut exhibition at Dreamforce, and we are looking forward to showcasing Panaya RDx for Salesforce as an innovative EAD platform that puts more confidence in the hands of organizations delivering change.”

Panaya invites attendees to learn more about deploying risk-free change at Dreamforce in these exciting ways:

Attend their signature session: From Salesforce Pros: Best Practices to Deploy Risk-Free Change on Wednesday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. in Moscone West, Room 2000. Explore best practices and tools to safely deploy Salesforce changes with advanced analysis, development, test and defect management, and risk mitigation that ensure quality and efficiency.

Stop by the Panaya booth, #1814 to see a demo of Release Dynamix for Salesforce, which enables organizations to deliver projects faster and with less risk. Panaya provides advanced analysis, development management, test and defect management, along with risk mitigation capabilities that will save you time and money.

Have some fun and win great prizes with Panaya’s famous “racecar challenge,” or participate in the inaugural selfie challenge by sharing your Salesforce change implementation on Facebook or Twitter using the “#Panaya” hashtag.

For more information on Panaya RDx for Salesforce, visit https://www.panaya.com/product/rdx-for-salesforce/

To schedule a meeting with Panaya at Dreamforce, stop by the booth, or see a demo of Panaya Release Dynamix for Salesforce, visit https://www.panaya.com/event/dreamforce-2018/

About Panaya

Panaya, an Infosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise application

