Panaya : Release Dynamix for Salesforce World Tour Culminates at Dreamforce 2018

As Salesforce environments mature, Panaya takes the guesswork out of
change management and delivery to help foresee and resolve potential
risks
Panaya,
the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery, is punctuating
the end of its successful Salesforce World Tour showcasing Panaya Release
Dynamix (RDx) for Salesforce, a cloud-based Enterprise Agile
Delivery (EAD) Platform that helps overcome the challenges associated
with implementing Salesforce changes, at the upcoming Dreamforce
conference in San Francisco from September 25-28, 2018.
As Salesforce use continues its steady growth and typical project
environments mature, implementing change becomes complex and presents
significant risk for any number of customizations, integration links and
third-party add-ons users have already deployed. Panaya RDx for
Salesforce removes the uncertainty in one, holistic platform, while
empowering Salesforce application leaders with the full pipeline
visibility they need to make informed decisions before heading into
production.
Along with helping IT and business teams collaborate along the pipeline,
RDx for Salesforce helps remove waste from the continuous
integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline by leveraging
actionable insights to prioritize dev and test plans. It also provides
organizations with unique capabilities when implementing changes,
including:
-
Gaining a 360-degree view into change dependencies and usage statistics
-
An increased understanding of the impact of all code developed before
going to production
-
Enables teams to automatically generate tests for a safe release to
production
-
Continuous risk assessment and multidimensional views of potential
risks
“Salesforce has become fundamental to the daily operations of the
enterprise, and we saw a longstanding gap in the market for a reliable,
agile Salesforce change delivery solution. RDx for Salesforce is the
only solution capable of offering the level of visibility and real
time-insights needed to ensure a fast and safe release to
production,” said Rafi Kretchmer, VP of Marketing. “This marks Panaya’s
debut exhibition at Dreamforce, and we are looking forward to showcasing
Panaya RDx for Salesforce as an innovative EAD platform that puts more
confidence in the hands of organizations delivering change.”
Panaya invites attendees to learn more about deploying risk-free change
at Dreamforce in these exciting ways:
-
Attend their signature session: From
Salesforce Pros: Best Practices to Deploy Risk-Free
Change on Wednesday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m.
in Moscone West, Room 2000. Explore best practices and tools to
safely deploy Salesforce changes with advanced analysis, development,
test and defect management, and risk mitigation that ensure quality
and efficiency.
-
Stop by the Panaya
booth, #1814 to see
a demo of Release Dynamix for Salesforce, which enables
organizations to deliver projects faster and with less risk. Panaya
provides advanced analysis, development management, test and defect
management, along with risk mitigation capabilities that will save you
time and money.
-
Have some fun and win great prizes with Panaya’s famous “racecar
challenge,” or participate in the inaugural selfie challenge by
sharing your Salesforce
change implementation on Facebook or Twitter using the “#Panaya”
hashtag.
For more information on Panaya RDx for Salesforce, visit https://www.panaya.com/product/rdx-for-salesforce/
To schedule a meeting with Panaya at Dreamforce, stop by the booth, or
see a demo of Panaya Release Dynamix for Salesforce, visit https://www.panaya.com/event/dreamforce-2018/
About Panaya
Panaya, an Infosys company, enables organizations to accelerate
application change and continuously deliver innovation with its
Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based
application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration
between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release
velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user
experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle.
Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the
Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to
enterprise application
