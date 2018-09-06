Panayiotis Vitakis Joins Celonis as Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Success

Celonis, the leader in operationalizing process change for business
transformation, today announced that Panayiotis Vitakis has joined as
Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Success. Panayiotis will
lead the global delivery and customer success organization responsible
for customer engagement and success.
“Panayiotis has a strong background in building customer success
organizations, bringing to Celonis a solid track record of leading
successful tech companies through early breakthrough leadership,” said
Alexander Rinke, CEO of Celonis. “His global operations experience and
understanding for meeting the needs of large enterprise customers will
be an asset to our customer base of global leaders. We are excited to
have him on board to grow our global customer success organization to
always deliver rapid value to our customers for continuous improvement
in their business transformation efforts.”
“I was immediately attracted to Celonis because it’s an exciting fast
growth company that is a pioneer and the clear market leader in its
space, disrupting old ways of transforming processes with a uniquely
powerful and versatile platform,” said Vitakis. “I’m excited to work
with our customers to focus on addressing their most important
challenges and helping them operationalize transformation in their
businesses.”
Vitakis previously served as the SVP of Operations at Persado, and
Director of Technology and Operations at Upstream. During his time at
Persado, Vitakis led global delivery, IT and operations, helping the
company grow into a leader in AI generated marketing language and become
recognized as a CNBC “Disruptor 50” in 2017. While at Upstream, Vitakis
led all software development, IT, delivery and operations teams to
support the company’s rapid growth from startup to a global leader in
mobile monetization with presence in more than 40 countries.
Vitakis is the latest in a series of significant senior management
additions and market expansion activities for Celonis. His appointment
to the senior management team follows a recent funding announcement from
Celonis, with a $50M Series B round led by Accel and 83North which
valued the company at just over $1B. He will be based out of Celonis’
newly expanded New York City headquarters.
About Celonis
Celonis (www.celonis.com)
is a New York- and Munich-based enterprise software company that offers
the Intelligent Business Cloud based on the process mining technology it
pioneered. As the market leader in process mining, Celonis helps
organizations to rapidly understand and improve operational process
flows for business transformation. Companies around the world including
Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide
them to take action and make changes to business processes, resulting in
millions of dollars saved while delighting their customers with improved
experiences.
