Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Press Release No 21 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:18am EST

RESERVE BANK OF FIJI

PRESS RELEASE

Press Release No.

: 21/2019

Telephone

: (679)

331 3611

Facsimile

:

(679)

330 2094

Date

: 28 November 2019

Email

:

info@rbf.gov.fj

OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

The Reserve Bank of Fiji Board decided to keep the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 0.5 percent at its meeting on 28 November.

The Governor and Chairman of the Board, Mr Ariff Ali, stated that while the Bank's twin objectives remained intact, major sectoral performances to date have been mixed and aggregate demand has softened in line with the 1.0 percent revised growth forecast for 2019. He added that in line with the latest business expectations and retail sales surveys, private sector credit growth further slowed in October.

Inflation has been decelerating since the middle of the year and has turned negative. Consumer prices declined annually by 0.9 percent in October compared with the 0.4 percent increase noted a month earlier and is much lower than the 5.2 percent growth recorded in the same month a year ago. All major categories noted a decline in prices, with the exception of food & non-alcoholic beverages. Given that aggregate demand is forecast to remain soft, demand side inflationary pressures are forecast to be broadly muted in the near-term.

In addition, balance of payments vulnerabilities have subsided. The decline in imports amid continuous growth in tourism and remittance receipts has led to an improvement in foreign reserves of around $180 million since the end of 2018. Foreign reserves were $2,190 million at the end of November, sufficient to cover 5.0 months of retained imports of goods and services and are forecast to remain at comfortable levels over the medium-term given the modest outlook for import growth and uptick in tourism and remittance inflows.

While the Reserve Bank's monetary policy objectives are intact, accommodative macroeconomic policies are needed to raise growth whilst maintaining price and external stability. Therefore, the current accommodative monetary policy stance remains appropriate and is supported by surplus bank liquidity which was above $600 million throughout November.

RESERVE BANK OF FIJI

For further information, please contact:-

Communications Office

Telephone:

(679) 3223 381

Email:

info@rbf.gov.fj

Mr Mervin Singh - Manager Corporate Communications

Telephone:

(679) 3223 229

Email:

mervin@rbf.gov.fj

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Fiji published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 05:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:50aBANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT : Zurich completes acquisition of Indonesia's Adira Insurance
RE
01:50aDIC ASSET : Clears Annual Acquisition Target of c. EUR 1.3 Billion with Three more Acquisitions for c. EUR 171 Million
EQ
01:48aH FARM S P A : Convening of the extraordinary h-farm shareholders' meeting
PU
01:44aMALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Investment income pushes up profit for Malaysia's Maybank
RE
01:43aASX : Banks Remain Optimistic on Economic Prospects Based on Banking Sector Outlook Survey
PU
01:43aSGS : Updated EN Standards for Indoor Candles Published
PU
01:37aE ON : Innogy cuts outlook for retail unit on British market
RE
01:36aNORTH ENERGY ASA : - Results for the third quarter 2019
AQ
01:36aELEKTA : Interim report, May-October 2019/20
AQ
01:36aKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Presentation - SpareBank 1 Markets Investor Event
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4Oil drops after U.S. inventory build, new output record
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Scandal-hit Westpac to refund some buyers of new shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group