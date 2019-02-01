Panda Express Presents Experiential Pop-up House of Good Fortune: A Lunar New Year Experience

Panda
Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept
in the US, announces its first immersive, multi-sensorial event House
of Good Fortune: A Lunar New Year Experience at the Westfield
Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California. Taking place on February 1st
thru the 5th from 12 to 8 pm PT, House of Good Fortune brings
to life time-honored traditions, exploring symbols of joy, prosperity
and togetherness through interactive art installations. To officially
commemorate the opening, Panda Express hosted a celebratory evening on
January 31st with award-winning actor and dancer Harry Shum
Jr.
Harry Shum Jr. at House of Good Fortune Presented by Panda Express (Photo: Business Wire)
“Lunar New Year has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a time
for me to honor my Chinese heritage and celebrate the meaningful customs
that are passed down through the many generations of my family,” said
Shum. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Panda Express and supporting
the House of Good Fortune event that bridges cultures and encourages
exploration through the arts.”
Capturing the spirit and heart of one of the world’s most vibrant
celebrations, House of Good Fortune features five one-of-a-kind rooms
that introduce a story of culture steeped in rich tradition. Each room
gives an unexpected experience—flying red envelopes to signify good
luck, an everchanging hall of noodles symbolizing long life, a lion
dance for happiness, larger than life mandarin oranges for prosperity
and a festival of lanterns representing a bright future full of hope.
Panda Express invites the community to discover the wonders of Lunar New
Year through art and play.
“Over the past 35 years, we have been fortunate to be part of shaping
the conversation around culture not only through American Chinese food
but also through the Chinese heritage that defines who we are as a
family-owned restaurant,” said Andrea Cherng, Chief Marketing Officer at
Panda Express. “With House of Good Fortune, our hope is to bring people
together through universally shared values rooted in Lunar New Year,
while creating a memorable experience that they will cherish for years
to come.”
In honor of the holiday, Panda Express will extend its Lunar New Year
celebration to Panda guests nationwide over its American Chinese
cuisine. On February 5th, restaurants will offer a red
envelope to each guest who visits as a way of paying homage to the
Chinese custom of gifting “hong bao” to loved ones as a sign of good
wishes and luck. Within the envelope, guests will receive a playful
paper fortune teller, as well as coupons for a free chicken egg roll and
free 22 oz Dr. Pepper, redeemable during a future visit, while supplies
last.
For more information on Panda Express and to RSVP for House of Good
Fortune with free admission, visit pandaexpress.com.
House of Good Fortune
Address:
Westfield Century City @ The Atrium
10250 Santa Monica Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Dates & Hours: February 1-5; 12-8
PM
About Panda Express
Panda Express, America’s favorite Chinese kitchen, is best known for its
wide variety of original recipes including its Original Orange Chicken®,
SweetFire Chicken Breast®, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™ and
Shanghai Angus Steak™. Founded in 1983 and now with more than 2,100
locations throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, Guatemala, El
Salvador, Aruba, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Japan, and
Russia, Panda Express is part of the family-owned and operated Panda
Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences that also
