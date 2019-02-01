Panda Express Presents Experiential Pop-up House of Good Fortune: A Lunar New Year Experience

Award-winning actor and dancer Harry Shum Jr. co-hosted opening night on January 31st at Westfield Century City

Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the US, announces its first immersive, multi-sensorial event House of Good Fortune: A Lunar New Year Experience at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California. Taking place on February 1st thru the 5th from 12 to 8 pm PT, House of Good Fortune brings to life time-honored traditions, exploring symbols of joy, prosperity and togetherness through interactive art installations. To officially commemorate the opening, Panda Express hosted a celebratory evening on January 31st with award-winning actor and dancer Harry Shum Jr.

“Lunar New Year has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a time for me to honor my Chinese heritage and celebrate the meaningful customs that are passed down through the many generations of my family,” said Shum. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Panda Express and supporting the House of Good Fortune event that bridges cultures and encourages exploration through the arts.”

Capturing the spirit and heart of one of the world’s most vibrant celebrations, House of Good Fortune features five one-of-a-kind rooms that introduce a story of culture steeped in rich tradition. Each room gives an unexpected experience—flying red envelopes to signify good luck, an everchanging hall of noodles symbolizing long life, a lion dance for happiness, larger than life mandarin oranges for prosperity and a festival of lanterns representing a bright future full of hope. Panda Express invites the community to discover the wonders of Lunar New Year through art and play.

“Over the past 35 years, we have been fortunate to be part of shaping the conversation around culture not only through American Chinese food but also through the Chinese heritage that defines who we are as a family-owned restaurant,” said Andrea Cherng, Chief Marketing Officer at Panda Express. “With House of Good Fortune, our hope is to bring people together through universally shared values rooted in Lunar New Year, while creating a memorable experience that they will cherish for years to come.”

In honor of the holiday, Panda Express will extend its Lunar New Year celebration to Panda guests nationwide over its American Chinese cuisine. On February 5th, restaurants will offer a red envelope to each guest who visits as a way of paying homage to the Chinese custom of gifting “hong bao” to loved ones as a sign of good wishes and luck. Within the envelope, guests will receive a playful paper fortune teller, as well as coupons for a free chicken egg roll and free 22 oz Dr. Pepper, redeemable during a future visit, while supplies last.

For more information on Panda Express and to RSVP for House of Good Fortune with free admission, visit pandaexpress.com.

House of Good Fortune

Address: Westfield Century City @ The Atrium

10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Dates & Hours: February 1-5; 12-8 PM

About Panda Express

Panda Express, America’s favorite Chinese kitchen, is best known for its wide variety of original recipes including its Original Orange Chicken®, SweetFire Chicken Breast®, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™ and Shanghai Angus Steak™. Founded in 1983 and now with more than 2,100 locations throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Aruba, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Japan, and Russia, Panda Express is part of the family-owned and operated Panda Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences that also includes Panda Inn and Hibachi-San. For more information, visit pandaexpress.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

