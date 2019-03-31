Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 熊貓綠色能源集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 686) ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company" or "Panda Green") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW Diversification of investment locations and portfolios The Group is a leading global eco-development solutions provider. During the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), the Group is principally engaged in the development, investment, operation, and management of solar power plants and other renewable energy projects. - 1 -

Solar power plant projects During the Year, the Group focused its resources on managing its existing solar power business and has added solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 242.3 megawatts ("MW"). As at 31 December 2018, the Group and its associates/joint venture had 74 (31 December 2017: 65) solar power plants with aggregate installed capacity of approximately 2,329.6MW (31 December 2017: 2,087.3MW). These solar power plants are mainly (or approximately 96%) located in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Among subsidiaries, the Group has well-diversified its solar power plants in 18 different regions during the Year (31 December 2017: 16). Chart 1 analyses the locations of these solar power plants among various resource regions. It was noted that approximately 33% and 38% of the solar power plants were located within zone 1 and zone 2 in the PRC respectively in 2017; while zone 1 and zone 2 accounted for 33% and 36%, respectively of the total installed capacity in 2018. This shows our efforts in mitigating concentration risks by diversification of locations. Chart 1 Location of solar power plants 9% 10% 33% 33% 22% 19% Zone 1, PRC Zone 2, PRC 2018 2017 Zone 3, PRC Others 38%38% 36%36% Almost all the solar power plants owned and controlled by the Group and its associates are ground- mounted, while a small portion of them are roof-top type. The Group strategically develops and acquires solar power plants to achieve predetermined minimal rate of return and selects its solar power plants based on a combination of considerations, including solar irradiation of the site, applicable feed-in tariffs, government subsidies, conditions for local grid connection, electricity transmission infrastructure and demand for electricity, etc. The Group will also continue to explore good opportunities for growth. - 2 -

Other renewable energy projects During the Year, the Group had wind power plants in Shanxi, PRC with aggregate installed capacity of 96MW. Phase one with installed capacity of 48MW has been grid connected with full capacity; while phase two with installed capacity of 48MW was under construction. The Group owned development rights mainly in hydropower with an expected capacity of over 5GW. The Company indirectly holds 75% of the equity interest in the project company while the remaining 25% is indirectly held by the People's Government of Tibet Autonomous Region. The Group is awaiting the planning of the PRC government's ecological red line before the construction of any hydropower plants. In the short run, the Group will remain focused on the development of solar power business, while diversifying its renewable energy portfolios in order to supplement the multi-type energy supply in the long run. Electricity generation During the Year, the total electricity generated by the power plants of the Group and its associates/ joint venture has increased from approximately 2,115,253 megawatt hours ("MWh") in 2017 to approximately 3,192,630 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 51%. All these power plants are grid-connected and are generating electricity steadily. Table 1 Power plants summary For the year ended 31 December 2018 2017 Weighted Weighted Number of Aggregate average Number of Aggregate average power installed Electricity utilisation power installed Electricity utilisation plants capacity generation hours plants capacity generation hours (MW) (MWh) (Hours) (MW) (MWh) (Hours) Subsidiaries - Solar power plants 61 1,927.8 2,577,791 1,387 52 1,685.5 1,857,859 1,268 - Wind power plants 1 48.0 99,308 2,069 1 48.0 42,938 895 62 1,975.8 2,677,099 53 1,733.5 1,900,797 Associates/joint venture - Solar power plants 12 353.8 515,531 1,457 12 353.8 214,456 2,559 Total 74 2,329.6 3,192,630 65 2,087.3 2,115,253 - 3 -

The details of the electricity generated from each region for the Year are set out as below. For accounting purpose, the volume of electricity generated by the solar power plants newly acquired during the Year was recorded only starting from their respective completion date of acquisitions. Average utilisation hours The weighted average utilisation hour of solar power plants of the Group and its associates/ joint venture has slightly increased for the Year. The Group actively carried out power market transactions, including inter-provincial solar power transmission, to improve the electricity generation and the utilisation hours. The Group's first wind power plants in Shanxi, PRC recorded average utilisation hours of 2,069 for the Year. Table 2 Power plants information by resource zone As at 31 December 2018 For the year ended 31 December 2018 Average Aggregate tariff installed Electricity per KWh Location Number of power plant capacity generation Revenue (net of VAT) Solar Wind (MW) (MWh) (RMB' million) (RMB) Subsidiaries: (i) Zone 1 Inner Mongolia, PRC 9 - 330.0 505,806 387 0.76 Ningxia, PRC 1 - 200.0 291,177 217 0.75 Gansu, PRC 1 - 100.0 131,735 105 0.80 Zone 1 sub-total 11 - 630.0 928,718 709 0.76 (ii) Zone 2 Qinghai, PRC 4 - 200.0 332,519 274 0.82 Shanxi, PRC 4 - 170.0 272,222 194 0.71 Xinjiang, PRC 7 - 120.2 178,739 131 0.74 Inner Mongolia, PRC 1 - 60.0 101,906 84 0.83 Yunnan, PRC 3 - 57.0 84,442 58 0.69 Hebei, PRC 2 - 37.3 52,835 47 0.90 Xichuan, PRC 3 - 50.0 34,849 25 0.71 Zone 2 sub-total 24 - 694.5 1,057,512 813 0.77 - 4 -

As at 31 December 2018 For the year ended 31 December 2018 Average Aggregate tariff installed Electricity per KWh Location Number of power plant capacity generation Revenue (net of VAT) Solar Wind (MW) (MWh) (RMB' million) (RMB) (iii) Zone 3 Hubei, PRC 1 - 100.0 116,831 110 0.94 Shandong, PRC 1 - 40.0 54,415 47 0.87 Guangxi, PRC 1 - 60.0 63,654 53 0.83 Hunan, PRC 6 - 120.0 123,642 124 1.00 Guangdong, PRC 3 - 2.8 3,015 2 0.62 Zhejiang, PRC 1 - 3.1 6,190 3 0.44 Anhui, PRC 1 - 100.0 60,613 39 0.64 Zone 3 sub-total 14 - 425.9 428,360 378 0.88 (iv) Others United Kingdom 6 - 82.4 82,736 85 1.03 Shanxi, PRC - 1 48.0 99,308 52 0.52 Tibet, PRC 6 - 95.0 80,465 71 0.89 Others sub-total 12 1 225.4 262,509 208 0.79 Subsidiaries sub-total 61 1 1,975.8 2,677,099 2,108 0.79 Associates/joint venture: Inner Mongolia, PRC 4 - 160.0 250,160 207 0.83 Yunnan, PRC 2 - 60.0 70,776 52 0.74 Shanxi, PRC 1 - 50.0 66,564 54 0.82 Qinghai, PRC 2 - 50.0 86,606 78 0.90 Jiangsu, PRC * 3 - 33.8 41,425 70 1.69 Associates/joint venture sub-total 12 - 353.8 515,531 461 0.90 Total 73 1 2,329.6 3,192,630 2,569 0.80 *Among the solar power plants located in Jiangsu, PRC, two roof-top power plants owned by Fengxian Huize Photovoltaics Energy Limited have obtained electricity price of RMB2.41/KWh (VAT included) or RMB2.06/KWh (net of VAT), which is in line with the guarantee made by the vendor upon acquisition of certain equity interest by the Group in 2013. The guaranteed electricity price for 2017 was met and no compensation was payable pursuant to the electricity income guarantee for the year ended 31 December 2018. - 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.