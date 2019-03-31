Log in
Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/31/2019 | 06:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

熊貓綠色能源集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company" or "Panda Green") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

Diversification of investment locations and portfolios

The Group is a leading global eco-development solutions provider. During the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), the Group is principally engaged in the development, investment, operation, and management of solar power plants and other renewable energy projects.

- 1 -

Solar power plant projects

During the Year, the Group focused its resources on managing its existing solar power business and has added solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 242.3 megawatts ("MW"). As at 31 December 2018, the Group and its associates/joint venture had 74 (31 December 2017: 65) solar power plants with aggregate installed capacity of approximately 2,329.6MW (31 December 2017: 2,087.3MW). These solar power plants are mainly (or approximately 96%) located in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Among subsidiaries, the Group has well-diversified its solar power plants in 18 different regions during the Year (31 December 2017: 16). Chart 1 analyses the locations of these solar power plants among various resource regions. It was noted that approximately 33% and 38% of the solar power plants were located within zone 1 and zone 2 in the PRC respectively in 2017; while zone 1 and zone 2 accounted for 33% and 36%, respectively of the total installed capacity in 2018. This shows our efforts in mitigating concentration risks by diversification of locations.

Chart 1 Location of solar power plants

9%

10%

33%

33%

22%

19%

Zone 1, PRC

Zone 2, PRC

2018

2017

Zone 3, PRC

Others

38%38%

36%36%

Almost all the solar power plants owned and controlled by the Group and its associates are ground- mounted, while a small portion of them are roof-top type. The Group strategically develops and acquires solar power plants to achieve predetermined minimal rate of return and selects its solar power plants based on a combination of considerations, including solar irradiation of the site, applicable feed-in tariffs, government subsidies, conditions for local grid connection, electricity transmission infrastructure and demand for electricity, etc. The Group will also continue to explore good opportunities for growth.

- 2 -

Other renewable energy projects

During the Year, the Group had wind power plants in Shanxi, PRC with aggregate installed capacity of 96MW. Phase one with installed capacity of 48MW has been grid connected with full capacity; while phase two with installed capacity of 48MW was under construction.

The Group owned development rights mainly in hydropower with an expected capacity of over 5GW. The Company indirectly holds 75% of the equity interest in the project company while the remaining 25% is indirectly held by the People's Government of Tibet Autonomous Region. The Group is awaiting the planning of the PRC government's ecological red line before the construction of any hydropower plants.

In the short run, the Group will remain focused on the development of solar power business, while diversifying its renewable energy portfolios in order to supplement the multi-type energy supply in the long run.

Electricity generation

During the Year, the total electricity generated by the power plants of the Group and its associates/ joint venture has increased from approximately 2,115,253 megawatt hours ("MWh") in 2017 to approximately 3,192,630 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 51%. All these power plants are grid-connected and are generating electricity steadily.

Table 1 Power plants summary

For the year ended 31 December

2018

2017

Weighted

Weighted

Number of

Aggregate

average

Number of

Aggregate

average

power

installed

Electricity

utilisation

power

installed

Electricity

utilisation

plants

capacity

generation

hours

plants

capacity

generation

hours

(MW)

(MWh)

(Hours)

(MW)

(MWh)

(Hours)

Subsidiaries

- Solar power plants

61

1,927.8

2,577,791

1,387

52

1,685.5

1,857,859

1,268

- Wind power plants

1

48.0

99,308

2,069

1

48.0

42,938

895

62

1,975.8

2,677,099

53

1,733.5

1,900,797

Associates/joint venture

- Solar power plants

12

353.8

515,531

1,457

12

353.8

214,456

2,559

Total

74

2,329.6

3,192,630

65

2,087.3

2,115,253

- 3 -

The details of the electricity generated from each region for the Year are set out as below. For accounting purpose, the volume of electricity generated by the solar power plants newly acquired during the Year was recorded only starting from their respective completion date of acquisitions.

Average utilisation hours

The weighted average utilisation hour of solar power plants of the Group and its associates/ joint venture has slightly increased for the Year. The Group actively carried out power market transactions, including inter-provincial solar power transmission, to improve the electricity generation and the utilisation hours. The Group's first wind power plants in Shanxi, PRC recorded average utilisation hours of 2,069 for the Year.

Table 2 Power plants information by resource zone

As at 31 December 2018

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Average

Aggregate

tariff

installed

Electricity

per KWh

Location

Number of power plant

capacity

generation

Revenue

(net of VAT)

Solar

Wind

(MW)

(MWh)

(RMB' million)

(RMB)

Subsidiaries:

(i)

Zone 1

Inner Mongolia, PRC

9

-

330.0

505,806

387

0.76

Ningxia, PRC

1

-

200.0

291,177

217

0.75

Gansu, PRC

1

-

100.0

131,735

105

0.80

Zone 1 sub-total

11

-

630.0

928,718

709

0.76

(ii)

Zone 2

Qinghai, PRC

4

-

200.0

332,519

274

0.82

Shanxi, PRC

4

-

170.0

272,222

194

0.71

Xinjiang, PRC

7

-

120.2

178,739

131

0.74

Inner Mongolia, PRC

1

-

60.0

101,906

84

0.83

Yunnan, PRC

3

-

57.0

84,442

58

0.69

Hebei, PRC

2

-

37.3

52,835

47

0.90

Xichuan, PRC

3

-

50.0

34,849

25

0.71

Zone 2 sub-total

24

-

694.5

1,057,512

813

0.77

- 4 -

As at 31 December 2018

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Average

Aggregate

tariff

installed

Electricity

per KWh

Location

Number of power plant

capacity

generation

Revenue

(net of VAT)

Solar

Wind

(MW)

(MWh)

(RMB' million)

(RMB)

(iii)

Zone 3

Hubei, PRC

1

-

100.0

116,831

110

0.94

Shandong, PRC

1

-

40.0

54,415

47

0.87

Guangxi, PRC

1

-

60.0

63,654

53

0.83

Hunan, PRC

6

-

120.0

123,642

124

1.00

Guangdong, PRC

3

-

2.8

3,015

2

0.62

Zhejiang, PRC

1

-

3.1

6,190

3

0.44

Anhui, PRC

1

-

100.0

60,613

39

0.64

Zone 3 sub-total

14

-

425.9

428,360

378

0.88

(iv)

Others

United Kingdom

6

-

82.4

82,736

85

1.03

Shanxi, PRC

-

1

48.0

99,308

52

0.52

Tibet, PRC

6

-

95.0

80,465

71

0.89

Others sub-total

12

1

225.4

262,509

208

0.79

Subsidiaries sub-total

61

1

1,975.8

2,677,099

2,108

0.79

Associates/joint venture:

Inner Mongolia, PRC

4

-

160.0

250,160

207

0.83

Yunnan, PRC

2

-

60.0

70,776

52

0.74

Shanxi, PRC

1

-

50.0

66,564

54

0.82

Qinghai, PRC

2

-

50.0

86,606

78

0.90

Jiangsu, PRC *

3

-

33.8

41,425

70

1.69

Associates/joint venture

sub-total

12

-

353.8

515,531

461

0.90

Total

73

1

2,329.6

3,192,630

2,569

0.80

*Among the solar power plants located in Jiangsu, PRC, two roof-top power plants owned by Fengxian Huize Photovoltaics Energy Limited have obtained electricity price of RMB2.41/KWh (VAT included) or RMB2.06/KWh (net of VAT), which is in line with the guarantee made by the vendor upon acquisition of certain equity interest by the Group in 2013. The guaranteed electricity price for 2017 was met and no compensation was payable pursuant to the electricity income guarantee for the year ended 31 December 2018.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 10:46:04 UTC
