Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Change of Directors and Senior Management and Change in Composition of Board Committees

Mr. Yu Qiuming has been re-designated from an executive director of the Company to a non- executive director of the Company; Ms. Zhong Hui has been appointed as an executive director of the Company and re- designated from the co-chief executive officer of the Company to the chief executive officer of the Company; Mr. Chen Qinglong has been appointed as an executive director of the Company; Mr. Xu Jianjun has been appointed as an executive director of the Company; Mr. Wang Heng has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Wang Yang has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company. CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES Following the resignation of Mr. Li, Alan, he has ceased to be a member of the risk control committee and the strategy committee of the Board, with effect from 27 June 2019. Ms. Zhong Hui, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of each of the risk control committee and the strategy committee of the Board, with effect from 27 June 2019. Following the resignation of Mr. Li Hong, he has ceased to be a member of the risk control committee of the Board, with effect from 27 June 2019. Mr. Chen Qinglong, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the risk control committee of the Board, with effect from 27 June 2019. Following the resignation of Mr. Tang Wenyong, he has ceased to be a member of each of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the risk control committee of the Board, with effect from 27 June 2019. Mr. Wang Heng, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of each of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the risk control committee of the Board, with effect from 27 June 2019. - 2 -

MR. LI, ALAN - RESIGNATION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER The board of directors (the "Board") of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Li, Alan has resigned as chairman of the Board, executive director and chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 27 June 2019, due to his need to devote more time to his other commitments. Mr. Li, Alan confirmed he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude for Mr. Li, Alan's positive efforts and valuable contribution to the development of the Company during his tenure of office. MR. LI HONG - RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER The Board announces that Mr. Li Hong has resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer of the Company with effect from 27 June 2019, due to his need to devote more time to his other commitments. Mr. Li Hong confirmed he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude for Mr. Li Hong's positive efforts and valuable contribution to the development of the Company during his tenure of office. - 3 -

MR. LI GUANGQIANG - RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Board announces that Mr. Li Guangqiang has resigned as an executive director of the Company with effect from 27 June 2019, due to his intention to devote more time to his other commitments within the Group. Mr. Li Guangqiang will continue to act as the chief operating officer of the Company and director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li Guangqiang confirmed he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude for Mr. Li Guangqiang's positive efforts and valuable contribution to the development of the Company during his tenure of office. MR. TANG WENYONG - RESIGNATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Board announces that Mr. Tang Wenyong ("Mr. Tang") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 27 June 2019, due his need to devote more time to his other commitments. Mr. Tang confirmed he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude for Mr. Tang's positive efforts and valuable contribution to the development of the Company during his tenure of office. - 4 -

MR. LU ZHENWEI - RE-DESIGNATION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD The Board announces that Mr. Lu Zhenwei ("Mr. Lu") has been re-designated from a co-chairman of the Board to the chairman of the Board with effect from 27 June 2019. Mr. Lu, aged 48, was appointed as executive director of the Company on 10 June 2013 and was appointed as co-chairman of the Board on 10 September 2019. He is a member and the chairman of each of the nomination committee and the risk control committee of the Company. Mr. Lu also serves as a director of China Solar Power Group Limited, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as well as several subsidiaries in the Group. Mr. Lu is a director and the chairman of the board of directors of each of China Merchants New Energy Group Limited and China Merchants Technology Holdings Company Limited, the deputy general manager of China Merchants Innovation Investment Management Limited*（招商局創新投資管理有限責任公司）, the general manager of Shenzhen China Merchants Yinke Investment Management Ltd.*（深圳市招商局銀科投資管理有限 公司）, and the executive director and chief financial officer of New Energy Exchange Limited. Mr. Lu previously served as a director of Beijing Huahuan Electronics Co., Ltd.*（北京華環電子股份有 限公司）and China KZ High Technology Co., Ltd.*（中國科招高技術有限公司）. From May 2003 to May 2008, Mr. Lu served as a director of Shenzhen CAU Technology Co., Ltd.*（深圳中國農大科 技股份有限公司）, whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000004). Mr. Lu possesses profound understanding and unique insights in project financing and business operation and has more than ten years' experience in financial management, business management and project investment. Mr. Lu obtained a Bachelor's degree in economics from Shanghai Maritime University and a Master's degree in finance from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Mr. Lu is not entitled to additional compensation in connection with his re-designation as the chairman of the Board. The Company and Mr. Lu will not enter into a new service contract as result of Mr. Lu's re-designation as the chairman of the Board. The existing service contract between the Company and Mr. Lu has a term of one year remaining, and can be terminated by six months' notice. Mr. Lu is entitled to a director's fee of HK$200,000 per annum for his service as an executive director of the Company and chairman of the Board. These have been determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market rate and subject to review at the discretion of the Board at the end of each financial year. Mr. Lu may be entitled to discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board and may participate in the share option scheme of the Company. Save as disclosed above, (i) Mr. Lu does not hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any director of the Company, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) Mr. Lu does not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iii) Mr. Lu does not have any other discloseable major appointments or professional qualifications. - 5 -

