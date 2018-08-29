Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transaction in Relation to Acquisition of Solar Power Plants in Inner Mongolia, the PRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

ACQUISITION OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN INNER MONGOLIA, THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcement dated 17 May 2018 (the "Announcement") made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in relation to the acquisition of (1) the entire equity interest in Target Company A owning 20MW solar power plants pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement A (the "Acquisition A") and (2) 80% equity interest in Target Company B owning 50MW solar power plants pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement B (the "Acquisition B"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

In furtherance to the completion of Acquisition A in May 2018, the Board is pleased to announce that the Acquisition B was completed today pursuant to the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement B. As a result, both of the Target Company A and Target Company B have become subsidiaries of the Company and therefore their results, assets and liabilities shall be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group accordingly.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group beneficially owns an aggregate installed capacity of 1,805.8MW in renewable energy projects.

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 29 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li, Alan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei, Mr. Yu Qiuming (Co-Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Hong and Mr. Jiang Wei; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Wenyong and Mr. Li Hao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, Mr. Shi Dinghuan and Mr. Ma Kwong Wing.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pTV : Technological difference triggers QLED, OLED war …Consumers divided
AQ
02:52pCRH : Commences Phase 2 of Share Buyback Programme
PU
02:52pEATON : to Participate in the JP Morgan Annual U.S. “All Stars” Conference
PU
02:52pHIGH-PROFILE EVENTS AT BARNES & NOBLE IN SEPTEMBER : Sally Field, Neil Patrick Harris, Hank Green, John Kerry, and Many More Big Names 08/29/2018
PU
02:52pGlobal Automotive HD Maps Market 2018-2022 | Passenger Cars Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
02:51pAT&T : Lookouts rebound slightly at AT&T turnstiles
AQ
02:51pVIRTUALARMOUR INTL : Reports Q2 2018 Results; Managed and Professional Services Revenue Up 78
AQ
02:51pGlobal Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022 | IDMs Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio
BU
02:51pAVNET : Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $500 Million; Increases Dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per Share
BU
02:51pSHANER HOTELS : Announces Opening of 123-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Harrisburg
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
2GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
3BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.