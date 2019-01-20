Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Panda Green Energy Group Limited and their role and function are as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Li, Alan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lu Zhenwei (Co-Chairman)

Mr. Yu Qiuming (Co-Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Li Hong (Chief Financial Officer)

Mr. Li Guangqiang (Chief Operating Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Tang Wenyong

Mr. Li Hao

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong

Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony Mr. Shi Dinghuan

Mr. Chen Hongsheng

There are five committees of the Board. The table below provides membership information of these committees.

Board Committees Members Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Risk Control Committee Strategy Committee Mr. Li, Alan M M Mr. Lu Zhenwei C C Mr. Yu Qiuming EC Mr. Li Hong M Mr. Tang Wenyong M M M Mr. Li Hao M Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong C M M M Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony M C M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant committee

EC Executive chairman of the relevant committee

M Member of the relevant committee

Hong Kong, 21 January 2019