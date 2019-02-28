Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "Meeting") of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") will be held on Monday, 18 March 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Unit 1407, 14/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. THE FIRST SUBSCRIPTION

"THAT:-

(a) the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 entered into between the Company and

Huaqing Solar Power Limited (the "First Subscriber") (a copy of the First Subscription Agreement has been produced to the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose) and as amended and supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 21 February 2019 and entered into between the Company and the First Subscriber (collectively the "First Subscription Agreement") in relation to the subscription of 3,048,750,000 new shares of HK$0.1 each (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "First Subscription Shares") by the First Subscriber at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per First Subscription Share and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

(b) conditional upon The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") granting the listing of and permission to deal in the First Subscription Shares on the Stock Exchange, the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the First Subscription Shares in accordance with the terms of the First Subscription Agreement; and

(c) any one of the Directors be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to take any action and execute such other documents as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with the First Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including, without limitation, the allotment and issue of the First Subscription Shares."

2. THE SECOND SUBSCRIPTION I

"THAT:-

(a) the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 (the "Second Subscription I Agreement") entered into between the Company and ଉέ਷ሜםਠԻᒅٰᛆҳ༟ਿږ ΥྫΆุ€ϞࠢΥྫ (transliterated as Shenzhen Guotiao China Merchant Merger Share Investment Fund (LP)) (the "Second Subscriber I") (a copy of the Second Subscription I Agreement has been produced to the meeting and marked "B" and initialed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose) in relation to the subscription of no less than 909,201,407 new Shares and no more than 1,216,793,309 new Shares (the "Second Subscription I Shares") by the Second Subscriber I at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Second Subscription I Share and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

(b) conditional upon the Stock Exchange granting the listing of and permission to deal in the Second Subscription I Shares on the Stock Exchange, the Directors be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the Second Subscription I Shares in accordance with the terms of the Second Subscription I Agreement; and

(c) any one of the Directors be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to take any action and execute such other documents as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with the Second Subscription I Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including, without limitation, the allotment and issue of the Second Subscription I Shares."

3. THE SECOND SUBSCRIPTION II "THAT:- (a) the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 (the "Second Subscription II Agreement") entered into between the Company and ଉέ̹਷՘ɓಂٰᛆҳ༟ਿږΥ ྫ Ά ุ€ Ϟ ࠢ Υ ྫ (transliterated as Shenzhen City Guoshe First Share Investment Fund (LP)) (the "Second Subscriber II") (a copy of the Second Subscription II Agreement has been produced to the meeting and marked "C" and initialed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose) in relation to the subscription of 135,199,257 new Shares (the "Second Subscription II Shares") by the Second Subscriber II at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Second Subscription II Share and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; (b) conditional upon the Stock Exchange granting the listing of and permission to deal in the Second Subscription II Shares on the Stock Exchange, the Directors be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the Second Subscription II Shares in accordance with the terms of the Second Subscription II Agreement; and (c) any one of the Directors be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to take any action and execute such other documents as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with the Second Subscription II Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including, without limitation, the allotment and issue of the Second Subscription II Shares."

4. THE THIRD SUBSCRIPTION "THAT:- (a) the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 (the "Third Subscription Agreement") entered into between the Company and China Huarong Overseas Investment Holdings Co., Limited€ʕ਷ശፄऎ̮ҳ༟છٰϞࠢʮ̡(the "Third Subscriber") (a copy of the Third Subscription Agreement has been produced to the meeting and marked "D" and initialed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose) in relation to the subscription of 938,054,087 new Shares (the "Third Subscription Shares") by the Third Subscriber at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Third Subscription Share and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; (b) conditional upon the Stock Exchange granting the listing of and permission to deal in the Third Subscription Shares on the Stock Exchange, the Directors be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the Third Subscription Shares in accordance with the terms of the Third Subscription Agreement; and



(c) any one of the Directors be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to take any action and execute such other documents as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with the Third Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including, without limitation, the allotment and issue of the Third Subscription Shares."

5. THE FOURTH SUBSCRIPTION

"THAT:-

(a) the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 entered into between the Company and Asia Pacific Energy and Infrastructure Investment Group Limited€ԭ˄ঐ๕ʿਿᓾண ݄ҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡(the "Fourth Subscriber") (a copy of the Fourth Subscription Agreement has been produced to the meeting and marked "E" and initialed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose) and as amended and supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 21 February 2019 and entered into between the Company and the Fourth Subscriber (collectively the "Fourth Subscription Agreement") in relation to the subscription of 382,396,814 new Shares (the "Fourth Subscription Shares") by the Fourth Subscriber at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Fourth Subscription Share and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

(b) conditional upon the Stock Exchange granting the listing of and permission to deal in the Fourth Subscription Shares on the Stock Exchange, the Directors be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the Fourth Subscription Shares in accordance with the terms of the Fourth Subscription Agreement; and

(c) any one of the Directors be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to take any action and execute such other documents as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with the Fourth Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including, without limitation, the allotment and issue of the Fourth Subscription Shares."

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

6. "THAT Mr. Li Guangqiang be re-elected as an executive Director and the board of Directors be authorised to fix his remuneration."

7. "THAT Mr. Chen Hongsheng be re-elected as an independent non-executive Director and the board of Directors be authorised to fix his remuneration."

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan and Lu Zhenwei

Chairmen of the Board

Hong Kong, 1 March 2019

