Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Summary of Electricity Generation Volume of Power Plants for the Third Quarter of 2018

10/19/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF

POWER PLANTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018

This announcement is made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors of the Company announces that according to the Group's preliminary operation statistics, the 72 power plants beneficially owned by the Group, and its associates and/or joint ventures have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 817,424 megawatt-hour ("MWh") in the third quarter ("Q3") of 2018, and the aggregate electricity generation volume for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 has amounted to approximately 2,363,594 MWh.

Details of the operation statistics in Q3 of 2018 are summarised below:-

As at 30 September 2018

Approximate

Ended

30 September

Capacity

Q3 2017

Q3 2018

2018

(MW)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(MWh)

390.0

118,948

150,374

432,714

170.0

69,541

66,065

208,788

48.0

-

15,761

78,417

200.0

70,297

79,148

246,265

200.0

69,531

72,162

221,593

120.2

49,266

50,707

140,577

120.0

-

45,015

97,444

100.0

32,961

35,867

100,388

100.0

33,024

34,935

93,208

75.0

2,594

20,612

47,970

60.0

7,600

20,533

50,354

57.1

15,642

20,039

62,287

40.0

13,452

13,488

40,900

37.3

14,509

12,828

40,804

3.0

2,029

1,345

4,102

2.8

861

817

2,407

50.0

-

14,946

14,946

82.4

25,046

29,497

73,497

1,855.8

525,301

684,139

1,956,661

Power plants held by the associates and/or joint ventures of the Company

160.0

22,320

67,450

208,118

60.0

-

16,864

51,189

50.0

-

16,872

51,073

50.0

-

22,125

63,839

33.8

8,196

9,974

32,714

353.8

30,516

133,285

406,933

2,209.6

555,817

817,424

2,363,594

Plants Plants

Number of Number of Aggregate Solar Power Wind Power InstalledLocationI.

Power plants held by the subsidiaries of the Company Inner Mongolia, China (3)

Shanxi, China

Qinghai, China Ningxia, China Xinjiang, China Hunan, China Gansu, China Hubei, China Tibet, China Guangxi, China Yunnan, China Shandong, China Hebei, China Zhejiang, China Guangdong, China Sichuan, China (4) United Kingdom

Sub-totalII.

Inner Mongolia, China Yunnan, China Shanxi, China Qinghai, China Jiangsu, China

10

4 -

4

1

7

6

1

1

5

1

3

1

2

1

3

3

6

59

4

2

1

2

3

Sub-total

- - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

1

- - - - -

12

TOTAL

-

71

1

Approximate Electricity Generation Volume for

Nine Months

Notes:

(1)The operation figures previously announced have been adjusted to be in line with the available accounting figures and to reflect the change(s) in our portfolio of power plants with effect from each transaction's respective completion date.

  • (2) The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustment and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

  • (3) The Group completed the acquisition of 80% equity interest in a project company owning solar power plants with aggregate installed capacity of 50MW located in Inner Mongolia, China in Q3 of 2018.

  • (4) The Group completed the acquisition of 75% equity interest in two project companies owning solar power plants with aggregate installed capacity of 50MW located in Sichuan, China in Q3 of 2018.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the renewable energy power plants beneficially owned by the Group and its associates and/or joint ventures as of 30 September 2018 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group in Q3 of 2018 or for the nine months ended 30 September 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan and Lu Zhenwei

Chairmen of the Board

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li, Alan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei (Co-Chairman), Mr. Yu Qiuming (Co-Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Hong, and Mr. Li Guangqiang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Wenyong and Mr. Li Hao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, Mr. Shi Dinghuan and Mr. Ma Kwong Wing.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
