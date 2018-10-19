Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Summary of Electricity Generation Volume of Power Plants for the Third Quarter of 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF

POWER PLANTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018

This announcement is made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors of the Company announces that according to the Group's preliminary operation statistics, the 72 power plants beneficially owned by the Group, and its associates and/or joint ventures have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 817,424 megawatt-hour ("MWh") in the third quarter ("Q3") of 2018, and the aggregate electricity generation volume for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 has amounted to approximately 2,363,594 MWh.

Details of the operation statistics in Q3 of 2018 are summarised below:-

As at 30 September 2018

Approximate

Ended 30 September Capacity Q3 2017 Q3 2018 2018 (MW) (MWh) (MWh) (MWh) 390.0 118,948 150,374 432,714 170.0 69,541 66,065 208,788 48.0 - 15,761 78,417 200.0 70,297 79,148 246,265 200.0 69,531 72,162 221,593 120.2 49,266 50,707 140,577 120.0 - 45,015 97,444 100.0 32,961 35,867 100,388 100.0 33,024 34,935 93,208 75.0 2,594 20,612 47,970 60.0 7,600 20,533 50,354 57.1 15,642 20,039 62,287 40.0 13,452 13,488 40,900 37.3 14,509 12,828 40,804 3.0 2,029 1,345 4,102 2.8 861 817 2,407 50.0 - 14,946 14,946 82.4 25,046 29,497 73,497 1,855.8 525,301 684,139 1,956,661 Power plants held by the associates and/or joint ventures of the Company 160.0 22,320 67,450 208,118 60.0 - 16,864 51,189 50.0 - 16,872 51,073 50.0 - 22,125 63,839 33.8 8,196 9,974 32,714 353.8 30,516 133,285 406,933 2,209.6 555,817 817,424 2,363,594 Plants Plants

Number of Number of Aggregate Solar Power Wind Power InstalledLocationI.

Power plants held by the subsidiaries of the Company Inner Mongolia, China (3)

Shanxi, China

Qinghai, China Ningxia, China Xinjiang, China Hunan, China Gansu, China Hubei, China Tibet, China Guangxi, China Yunnan, China Shandong, China Hebei, China Zhejiang, China Guangdong, China Sichuan, China (4) United Kingdom

Sub-totalII.

Inner Mongolia, China Yunnan, China Shanxi, China Qinghai, China Jiangsu, China

10

4 -

4

1

7

6

1

1

5

1

3

1

2

1

3

3

6

59

4

2

1

2

3

Sub-total

- - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

1

- - - - -

12

TOTAL

-

71

1

Approximate Electricity Generation Volume for

Nine Months

Notes:

(1)The operation figures previously announced have been adjusted to be in line with the available accounting figures and to reflect the change(s) in our portfolio of power plants with effect from each transaction's respective completion date.

(2) The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustment and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

(3) The Group completed the acquisition of 80% equity interest in a project company owning solar power plants with aggregate installed capacity of 50MW located in Inner Mongolia, China in Q3 of 2018.

(4) The Group completed the acquisition of 75% equity interest in two project companies owning solar power plants with aggregate installed capacity of 50MW located in Sichuan, China in Q3 of 2018.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the renewable energy power plants beneficially owned by the Group and its associates and/or joint ventures as of 30 September 2018 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group in Q3 of 2018 or for the nine months ended 30 September 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

