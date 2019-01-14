Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Summary of Electricity Generation Volume of Power Plants for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:14pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF

POWER PLANTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

This announcement is made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors of the Company announces that according to the Group's preliminary operation statistics, the 74 power plants beneficially owned by the Group, and its associates and/or joint ventures have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 796,869 megawatt-hour ("MWh") in the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2018, and the aggregate electricity generation volume for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 has amounted to approximately 3,158,459 MWh.

Details of the operation statistics in Q4 of 2018 are summarised below:-

As at 31 December 2018

Approximate Electricity Generation Volume for

ApproximateTwelve MonthsI.

II.

Location

Qinghai, China Ningxia, China Xinjiang, China Hunan, China Gansu, China Hubei, China Tibet, China(3) Guangxi, China Yunnan, China Shandong, China Hebei, China Zhejiang, China Guangdong, China Sichuan, China Anhui, China(4) United Kingdom

Power plants held by the subsidiaries of the Company Inner Mongolia, China

Shanxi, China

Inner Mongolia, China Yunnan, China Shanxi, China Qinghai, China Jiangsu, China

Aggregate

Ended

Installed

31 December

Capacity

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

2018

(MW)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(MWh)

390.0

127,586

176,990

609,704

170.0

97,940

63,329

272,117

48.0

3,840

20,891

99,308

200.0

87,748

91,951

338,216

200.0

44,405

69,584

291,177

120.2

37,931

38,172

178,749

120.0

7,130

30,191

127,635

100.0

27,738

31,737

132,126

100.0

22,314

23,622

116,830

95.0

3,563

32,037

80,007

60.0

15,498

13,301

63,654

57.1

18,238

22,157

84,444

40.0

13,626

14,420

55,320

37.3

10,876

12,032

52,836

3.0

676

1,174

3,272

2.8

763

608

3,015

50.0

-

23,520

38,466

100.0

-

5,020

5,020

82.4

8,324

9,883

83,380

1,975.8

528,196

680,619

2,635,276

Power plants held by the associates and/or joint ventures of the Company

160.0

21,500

51,204

259,322

60.0

-

19,587

70,776

50.0

-

15,492

66,565

50.0

-

21,257

85,096

33.8

6,303

8,710

41,424

353.8

27,803

116,250

523,183

2,329.6

555,999

796,869

3,158,459

Number of Solar Power

Plants

10

4 -

4

1

7

6

1

1

6

1

3

1

2

1

3

3

1

6

Sub-totalNumber of Wind Power

Plants

- - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

61

4

2

1

2

3

Sub-total

1

- - - - -

12

TOTAL

-

73

1

Notes:

(1)The operation figures previously announced have been adjusted to be in line with the available accounting figures and to reflect the change(s) in our portfolio of power plants with effect from each transaction's respective completion date.

  • (2) The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustment and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

  • (3) A self-constructed solar power plant located in Tibet, China with installed capacity of 20MW owned by a subsidiary of the Company achieved grid-connection in Q4 of 2018.

  • (4) A self-constructed solar power plant located in Anhui, China with installed capacity of 100MW owned by a subsidiary of the Company achieved grid-connection in Q4 of 2018.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the renewable energy power plants beneficially owned by the Group and its associates and/or joint ventures as of 31 December 2018 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group in Q4 of 2018 or for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan and Lu Zhenwei

Chairmen of the Board

Hong Kong, 15 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li, Alan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei (Co-Chairman), Mr. Yu Qiuming (Co-Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Hong, and Mr. Li Guangqiang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Wenyong and Mr. Li Hao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony and Mr. Shi Dinghuan.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:38pLandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC
GL
08:37pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon's Arrival Puts the Heat on the FDNY
DJ
08:35pPG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
08:34pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Shareholders Sue Officers and Directors
BU
08:33pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) PAC Partners Equity Research Report
AQ
08:28pURBANGLD MNR : UrbanGold Appoints Mathieu Stephens as Vice President of Exploration
AQ
08:25pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Markel Corporation Investors (MKL)
BU
08:25pTower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million
GL
08:24pBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENTS : Bischoff, Machida and Pascual
PU
08:19pPERPETUAL : 2019 Q2 FUM Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4EDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York
5SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.