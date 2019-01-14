Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Summary of Electricity Generation Volume of Power Plants for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 686)
SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF
POWER PLANTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018
This announcement is made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors of the Company announces that according to the Group's preliminary operation statistics, the 74 power plants beneficially owned by the Group, and its associates and/or joint ventures have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 796,869 megawatt-hour ("MWh") in the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2018, and the aggregate electricity generation volume for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 has amounted to approximately 3,158,459 MWh.
Details of the operation statistics in Q4 of 2018 are summarised below:-
As at 31 December 2018
Approximate Electricity Generation Volume for
ApproximateTwelve MonthsI.
II.
Location
Qinghai, China Ningxia, China Xinjiang, China Hunan, China Gansu, China Hubei, China Tibet, China(3) Guangxi, China Yunnan, China Shandong, China Hebei, China Zhejiang, China Guangdong, China Sichuan, China Anhui, China(4) United Kingdom
Power plants held by the subsidiaries of the Company Inner Mongolia, China
Shanxi, China
Inner Mongolia, China Yunnan, China Shanxi, China Qinghai, China Jiangsu, China
|
Aggregate
|
Ended
|
Installed
|
31 December
|
Capacity
|
Q4 2017
|
Q4 2018
|
2018
|
(MW)
|
(MWh)
|
(MWh)
|
(MWh)
|
390.0
|
127,586
|
176,990
|
609,704
|
170.0
|
97,940
|
63,329
|
272,117
|
48.0
|
3,840
|
20,891
|
99,308
|
200.0
|
87,748
|
91,951
|
338,216
|
200.0
|
44,405
|
69,584
|
291,177
|
120.2
|
37,931
|
38,172
|
178,749
|
120.0
|
7,130
|
30,191
|
127,635
|
100.0
|
27,738
|
31,737
|
132,126
|
100.0
|
22,314
|
23,622
|
116,830
|
95.0
|
3,563
|
32,037
|
80,007
|
60.0
|
15,498
|
13,301
|
63,654
|
57.1
|
18,238
|
22,157
|
84,444
|
40.0
|
13,626
|
14,420
|
55,320
|
37.3
|
10,876
|
12,032
|
52,836
|
3.0
|
676
|
1,174
|
3,272
|
2.8
|
763
|
608
|
3,015
|
50.0
|
-
|
23,520
|
38,466
|
100.0
|
-
|
5,020
|
5,020
|
82.4
|
8,324
|
9,883
|
83,380
|
1,975.8
|
528,196
|
680,619
|
2,635,276
|
Power plants held by the associates and/or joint ventures of the Company
|
160.0
|
21,500
|
51,204
|
259,322
|
60.0
|
-
|
19,587
|
70,776
|
50.0
|
-
|
15,492
|
66,565
|
50.0
|
-
|
21,257
|
85,096
|
33.8
|
6,303
|
8,710
|
41,424
|
353.8
|
27,803
|
116,250
|
523,183
|
2,329.6
|
555,999
|
796,869
|
3,158,459
Number of Solar Power
Plants
10
4 -
4
1
7
6
1
1
6
1
3
1
2
1
3
3
1
6
Sub-totalNumber of Wind Power
Plants
- - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
61
4
2
1
2
3
Sub-total
1
- - - - -
12
TOTAL
-
73
1
Notes:
(1)The operation figures previously announced have been adjusted to be in line with the available accounting figures and to reflect the change(s) in our portfolio of power plants with effect from each transaction's respective completion date.
-
(2) The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustment and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.
-
(3) A self-constructed solar power plant located in Tibet, China with installed capacity of 20MW owned by a subsidiary of the Company achieved grid-connection in Q4 of 2018.
-
(4) A self-constructed solar power plant located in Anhui, China with installed capacity of 100MW owned by a subsidiary of the Company achieved grid-connection in Q4 of 2018.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the renewable energy power plants beneficially owned by the Group and its associates and/or joint ventures as of 31 December 2018 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group in Q4 of 2018 or for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
