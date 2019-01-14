Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Summary of Electricity Generation Volume of Power Plants for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF

POWER PLANTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

This announcement is made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors of the Company announces that according to the Group's preliminary operation statistics, the 74 power plants beneficially owned by the Group, and its associates and/or joint ventures have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 796,869 megawatt-hour ("MWh") in the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2018, and the aggregate electricity generation volume for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 has amounted to approximately 3,158,459 MWh.

Details of the operation statistics in Q4 of 2018 are summarised below:-

As at 31 December 2018

Approximate Electricity Generation Volume for

ApproximateTwelve MonthsI.

II.

Location

Qinghai, China Ningxia, China Xinjiang, China Hunan, China Gansu, China Hubei, China Tibet, China(3) Guangxi, China Yunnan, China Shandong, China Hebei, China Zhejiang, China Guangdong, China Sichuan, China Anhui, China(4) United Kingdom

Power plants held by the subsidiaries of the Company Inner Mongolia, China

Shanxi, China

Inner Mongolia, China Yunnan, China Shanxi, China Qinghai, China Jiangsu, China

Aggregate Ended Installed 31 December Capacity Q4 2017 Q4 2018 2018 (MW) (MWh) (MWh) (MWh) 390.0 127,586 176,990 609,704 170.0 97,940 63,329 272,117 48.0 3,840 20,891 99,308 200.0 87,748 91,951 338,216 200.0 44,405 69,584 291,177 120.2 37,931 38,172 178,749 120.0 7,130 30,191 127,635 100.0 27,738 31,737 132,126 100.0 22,314 23,622 116,830 95.0 3,563 32,037 80,007 60.0 15,498 13,301 63,654 57.1 18,238 22,157 84,444 40.0 13,626 14,420 55,320 37.3 10,876 12,032 52,836 3.0 676 1,174 3,272 2.8 763 608 3,015 50.0 - 23,520 38,466 100.0 - 5,020 5,020 82.4 8,324 9,883 83,380 1,975.8 528,196 680,619 2,635,276 Power plants held by the associates and/or joint ventures of the Company 160.0 21,500 51,204 259,322 60.0 - 19,587 70,776 50.0 - 15,492 66,565 50.0 - 21,257 85,096 33.8 6,303 8,710 41,424 353.8 27,803 116,250 523,183 2,329.6 555,999 796,869 3,158,459 Number of Solar Power

Plants

10

4 -

4

1

7

6

1

1

6

1

3

1

2

1

3

3

1

6

Sub-totalNumber of Wind Power

Plants

- - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

61

4

2

1

2

3

Sub-total

1

- - - - -

12

TOTAL

-

73

1

Notes:

(1)The operation figures previously announced have been adjusted to be in line with the available accounting figures and to reflect the change(s) in our portfolio of power plants with effect from each transaction's respective completion date.

(2) The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustment and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

(3) A self-constructed solar power plant located in Tibet, China with installed capacity of 20MW owned by a subsidiary of the Company achieved grid-connection in Q4 of 2018.

(4) A self-constructed solar power plant located in Anhui, China with installed capacity of 100MW owned by a subsidiary of the Company achieved grid-connection in Q4 of 2018.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the renewable energy power plants beneficially owned by the Group and its associates and/or joint ventures as of 31 December 2018 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group in Q4 of 2018 or for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan and Lu Zhenwei

Chairmen of the Board

Hong Kong, 15 January 2019

