Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 27 December, 2018 pending the release of an inside information announcement in relation to memorandums of understanding in relation to the possible subscriptions of new shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan and Lu Zhenwei

Chairmen of the Board

Hong Kong, 27 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li, Alan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei (Co-Chairman), Mr. Yu Qiuming (Co-Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Hong and Mr. Li Guangqiang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Wenyong and Mr. Li Hao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, and Mr. Shi Dinghuan.