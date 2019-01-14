Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:14pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The Company is pleased to announce that as of the date of this announcement, the solar power plants and wind power plant of the Group which have entered into the fifth, sixth and seventh batches of the Renewable Energy Tariff Subsidy Catalogue have received the accrued renewable energy subsidies for the period from January 2018 to December 2018 in the amount of approximately RMB549 million.

The management believes that the liquidity positions of the Group as a whole will be significantly enhanced following the settlement of all the remaining accrued renewable energy subsidies in due course. We will keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the updates on the payment status.

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Li, Alan and Lu Zhenwei

Chairmen of the Board

Hong Kong, 15 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li, Alan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei (Co-Chairman), Mr. Yu Qiuming (Co-Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Hong and Mr. Li Guangqiang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Wenyong and Mr. Li Hao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony and Mr. Shi Dinghuan.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:38pLandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC
GL
08:37pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon's Arrival Puts the Heat on the FDNY
DJ
08:35pPG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
08:34pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Shareholders Sue Officers and Directors
BU
08:33pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) PAC Partners Equity Research Report
AQ
08:28pURBANGLD MNR : UrbanGold Appoints Mathieu Stephens as Vice President of Exploration
AQ
08:25pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Markel Corporation Investors (MKL)
BU
08:25pTower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million
GL
08:24pBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENTS : Bischoff, Machida and Pascual
PU
08:19pPERPETUAL : 2019 Q2 FUM Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4EDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York
5SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.