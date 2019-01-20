Panda Green Energy : Announcements and Notices - (i) Subscription of New Shares under Specific Mandate; and (ii) Connected Transactions Involving Subscription of New Shares under Specific Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

(I) SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE;

AND

(II) CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

On 20 January 2019, the Company and the First Subscriber entered into the First Subscription Agreement in respect of the First Subscription, pursuant to which the First Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 3,207,750,000 new Shares, which represent (i) approximately 33.66% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 25.18% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the First Subscription Shares only; and (iii) approximately 19.96% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Subscription Shares, at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per First Subscription Share.

On 20 January 2019, at the nomination of CMNEG, the Company and the Second Subscriber I, being the nominee of CMNEG, entered into the Second Subscription I Agreement in relation to the Second Subscription I, pursuant to which the Second Subscriber I has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue up to a maximum of 1,216,793,309 new Shares, which represent (i) approximately 12.77% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 11.32% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Second Subscription I Shares only; and (iii) approximately 7.57% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Subscription Shares, at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Second Subscription I Share.

On 20 January 2019, at the nomination of CMNEG, the Company and the Second Subscriber II, being the nominee of CMNEG, entered into the Second Subscription II Agreement in relation to the Second Subscription II, pursuant to which the Second Subscriber II has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 135,199,257 new Shares, which represent (i) approximately 1.42% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 1.40% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Second Subscription II Shares only; and (iii) approximately 0.84% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Subscription Shares, at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Second Subscription II Share.

On 20 January 2019, the Company and the Third Subscriber entered into the Third Subscription Agreement in relation to the Third Subscription, pursuant to which the Third Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 938,054,087 new Shares, which represent (i) approximately 9.84% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 8.96% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Third Subscription Shares only; and (iii) approximately 5.84% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Subscription Shares, at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Third Subscription Share.

On 20 January 2019, the Company and the Fourth Subscriber entered into the Fourth Subscription Agreement in relation to the Fourth Subscription, pursuant to which the Fourth Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 1,043,286,680 new Shares, which represent (i) approximately 10.95% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 9.87% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Fourth Subscription Shares only; and (iii) approximately 6.49% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Subscription Shares, at the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Fourth Subscription Share.

The Subscription Shares, in aggregate, represent (i) approximately 68.64% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 40.70% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the Subscription Shares under the Subscriptions will be HK$654,108,333.3.

The Subscription Price under each of the Subscription Agreements is the same and equivalent to HK$0.3 per Subscription Share which represents (i) a discount of approximately 23.08% to the closing price of HK$0.39 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; and (ii) a discount of approximately 22.28% to the average of the closing prices of HK$0.386 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day.

The Subscription Price under each of the Subscription Agreements was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and each Subscriber with reference to the financial position of the Group, liquidity, the recent trading performance of the Shares and the volume of the respective Subscription Shares to be subscribed for under the respective Subscription Agreements. The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will give their opinion on the Subscription Price and the terms of the Shareholder Subscription Agreement after reviewing the advice from the independent financial adviser to be appointed by the Board with the approval of the Independent Board Committee) consider that the Subscription Price and the terms of each Subscription Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The maximum gross proceeds of the Subscriptions are expected of approximately HK$1,962 million. After excluding the aggregate First Subscription Price where the subscription money will be set-off against the Huaqing Loan, the gross proceeds of the Subscriptions will be approximately HK$1,000 million. The net proceeds (excluding the aggregate First Subscription Price where the subscription money will be set-off against the Huaqing Loan) are expected of approximately HK$996 million and will be applied for the repayment of indebtedness which will become due in the first half of year 2019 and general working capital of the Group.

The First Subscription Agreement, the Second Subscription I Agreement, the Second Subscription II Agreement, the Third Subscription Agreement and the Fourth Subscription Agreement are not inter-conditional upon each other.

GENERAL

The Second Subscriber I, the Second Subscriber II and the Third Subscriber are associates of existing substantial Shareholders and the connected persons of the Company. Accordingly, the Second Subscription I, the Second Subscription II and the Third Subscription are connected transactions on the part of the Company under the Listing Rules and are subject to the announcement, reporting and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Notwithstanding the Fourth Subscriber is not regarded as a connected person of the Company, given that the ultimate beneficial owner of the Fourth Subscriber is a Shareholder holding less than 10% shareholding of the Company, the Company will put forward the Fourth Subscription Agreement to Independent Shareholders' approval at the SGM as well.

The Independent Board Committee will be formed to advise the Independent Shareholders on the terms of the Shareholder Subscription Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. None of the members of the Independent Board Committee will have any interest or involvement in the transactions contemplated under the Shareholder Subscription Agreements. An independent financial adviser will be appointed with the approval of the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Shareholder Subscription Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Company will make another announcement upon the establishment of the Independent Board Committee and/or the appointment of the independent financial adviser.

The SGM will be held to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolutions to approve, among other things: (i) the Subscription Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the grant of the Specific Mandates. The voting in relation to the Subscription Agreements and the Specific Mandates at the SGM will be conducted by way of a poll. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholders are interested or involved in the First Subscription and no Shareholders are required to abstain from voting on the relevant ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the SGM to approve the First Subscription Agreement and the Specific Mandate in respect of the First Subscription.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Shareholder Subscribers and its respective associates shall abstain from voting on its relevant ordinary resolution to be proposed at the SGM to approve its Subscription Agreement and the relevant Specific Mandate in respect of the relevant Subscription Shares. Hence, (i) CMNEG and its parties acting in concert shall abstain from voting on the relevant ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the SGM to approve the Second Subscription I Agreement, the Second Subscription II Agreement and the Specific Mandates in respect of the Second Subscription I Shares and the Second Subscription II Shares respectively; (ii) the Third Subscriber (though who does not hold any Shares as at the date of this announcement) and its associates shall abstain from voting on the relevant ordinary resolution to be proposed at the SGM to approve the Third Subscription Agreement and the Specific Mandate in respect of the Third Subscription Shares; and (iii) the Fourth Subscriber (though who does not hold any Shares as at the date of this announcement) and its associates shall abstain from voting on the relevant ordinary resolution to be proposed at the SGM to approve the Fourth Subscription Agreement and the Specific Mandate in respect of the Fourth Subscription Shares.

A circular containing, among other things, details of the Subscriptions and the Specific Mandates, together with the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders, the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Shareholder Subscription Agreements and the corresponding Specific Mandates and a notice of the SGM is expected to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before 18 February 2019.

The Subscriptions are subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions as set out in the Subscription Agreements and, accordingly, the Subscriptions may or may not proceed. The issue of this announcement does not in any way imply that the Subscription Agreements will be implemented or completed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional adviser.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 December 2018 in relation to the entering into of the MOUs in respect of the Possible Subscriptions.

On 20 January 2019, the parties to the MOUs (or their nominees as the case may be) entered into the Subscription Agreements for the subscription of up to 6,541,083,333 new Shares, of which (i) the First Subscriber agreed to subscribe for 3,207,750,000 Subscription Shares, (ii) CMNEG nominated the Second Subscriber I and the Second Subscriber II to subscribe for a maximum of 1,351,992,566 Subscription Shares, (iii) the Third Subscriber agreed to subscribe for 938,054,087 Subscription Shares; and (iv) the Fourth Subscriber agreed to subscribe for 1,043,286,680 Subscription Shares.