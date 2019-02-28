Panda Green Energy : Circulars - (i) Subscription of New Shares under Specific Mandate; (ii) Connected Transactions Involving Subscription of New Shares under Specific Mandate; (iii) Retirement and Re-election of Directors; and Notice of Special General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ဤ፟ၠЍঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

(I) SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE;

(II) CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE;

(III) RETIREMENT AND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Joint Financial Advisers to the Company

CMB International Capital LimitedChina Merchants Securities (HK) Co., LimitedIndependent Financial Adviser to the Company in respect of the Connected Subscriptions

Capitalised terms used in this cover page have the same meanings as defined in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 9 to 34 of this circular and a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendations to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 35 to 36 of this circular. A letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Connected Subscriptions and the transactions contemplated thereunder is set out on pages 37 to 61 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 18 March 2019 at Unit 1407, 14/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, is set out on pages SGM-1 to SGM-5 of this circular. The record date for the purpose of determining Shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the SGM is Tuesday, 12 March 2019. A form of proxy for the SGM for use by the Shareholders is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM in person, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the SGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.

1 March 2019

CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS ...............................................................

LETTER FROM THE BOARD ................................................

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE ..................

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER .................

1 9 35 37

APPENDIX I

- BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS .

I-1

APPENDIX II - GENERAL INFORMATION ..................................

II-1

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING ................................. SGM-1

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''acting in concert''

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

''Board''

''associates''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules the board of the Directors

''Business Day''

a day (excluding Saturday, Sunday or public or statutory holiday in Hong Kong and any day on which a tropical cyclone warning No. 8 or above is hoisted or remains hoisted between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and is not lowered at or before 12:00 noon or on which a ''black'' rainstorm warning signal is hoisted or remains in effect between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and is not discontinued at or before 12:00 noon) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business in Hong Kong throughout their normal business hours

''BVI''

the British Virgin Islands

''CMBI''

CMB International Capital Limited（ 招銀國際融資有限公 司）, an indirect subsidiary of CMG, is licensed to carry on type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong

''CMG''

China Merchants Group Limited（ 招商局集團有限公司）, an indirect substantial shareholder of the Company

''CMNEG''

China Merchants New Energy Group Limited（ 招商新能源 集團有限公司）, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and an indirect subsidiary of CMG, and, together with its holding company, a substantial shareholder of the Company

''CMS''

China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited（ 招商證券 （ 香港）有限公司）, an indirect subsidiary of CMG, is licensed to carry on type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in future contracts), type 4 (advising on securities), type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong

''Company''

Panda Green Energy Group Limited（ 熊貓綠 色能源集團有 限公司）, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 686)

''connected person(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules and ''connected'' shall be construed accordingly

''Connected Subscribers''

collectively, the Second Subscriber I, the Second Subscriber II, the Third Subscriber and the Fourth Subscriber

''Connected Subscriptions''

collectively, the Second Subscription I, the Second Subscription II, the Third Subscription and the Fourth Subscription

''Connected Subscription

Agreements''

collectively, the Second Subscription I Agreement, the Second Subscription II Agreement, the Third Subscription Agreement and the Fourth Subscription Agreement

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''First Subscriber'' or ''Huaqing''

Huaqing Solar Power Limited（ 華青光伏有限公司 ） ,a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability

''First Subscription''

the subscription for the First Subscription Shares by the First Subscriber pursuant to the First Subscription Agreement

''First Subscription Agreement''

the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 (as amended by and supplemented by the Supplemental First Subscription Agreement) and entered into between the Company and the First Subscriber in respect of the First Subscription

''First Subscription Price''

the subscription price of HK$0.3 per First Subscription Share

''First Subscription Share(s)''

3,048,750,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to the First Subscription Agreement

''Fourth Subscriber''

Asia Pacific Energy and Infrastructure Investment Group Limited （ 亞 太 能 源 及 基 礎 設 施 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司 ） ,a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability, an associate of He Bing who is a shareholder of the Company, and one of the Connected Subscribers

''Fourth Subscription''

the subscription for the Fourth Subscription Shares by the Fourth Subscriber pursuant to the Fourth Subscription Agreement

''Fourth Subscription Agreement''

the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2019 (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Fourth Subscription Agreement) and entered into between the Company and the Fourth Subscriber in respect of the Fourth Subscription

''Fourth Subscription Price''

the subscription price of HK$0.3 per Fourth Subscription Share

''Fourth Subscription Share(s)''

382,396,814 new Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Fourth Subscription Agreement

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Huaqing Loan''

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC a loan due by the Company to Huaqing in the sum of US$123,375,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$962,325,000) due in December 2019 bearing an interest rate of 13.41% per annum

''Independent Board Committee''

an independent committee of the Board which comprises all independent non-executive Directors in compliance with the Listing Rules, who will have no direct or indirect interest in the Connected Subscription Agreements