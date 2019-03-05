Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 28/02/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPanda Green Energy Group Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

686

N/A

Description : No. of ordinary shares N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$2,000,000,000 Nil HK$0.10 HK$2,000,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Page 1 of 10 20,000,000,000

Nil

20,000,000,000

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) HK$2,000,000,000 Description : No. of preference shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

9,529,811,467

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase / (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

9,529,811,467

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM (Note 1)

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.00 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$0.564 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.076 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.132 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary sharesTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month Exercised

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 30,400,000 Nil 17,243,319 Nil 387,500,000 Nil 70,000,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Cancelled

LapsedNil

Nil

Nil

NilNil

12,000

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. Unlisted warrantsCurrency Nominal value atof nominal value

close of preceding monthHK$

HK$ 562,715,004.268

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

NilHK$ 562,715,004.268

No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during issuer which the month may be issued pursuant thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the month 871,075,858 Nil

(20/03/2020)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription priceN/A

Ordinary Shares

HK$0.646 per warrant share (subject to adjustment)

SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(28/11/2016)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and descriptionCurrency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month

Converted during themonthAmount at closeof the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month during the month pursuant thereto

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilN/A N/A