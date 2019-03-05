Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 28/02/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 11:20pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPanda Green Energy Group Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

686

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000

Nil

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Page 1 of 10

20,000,000,000

Nil

20,000,000,000

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$2,000,000,000

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

9,529,811,467

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase / (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

9,529,811,467

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

(Note 1)

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.00 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$0.564 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.076 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Share Option

Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.132 (19/06/2012)

Ordinary sharesTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month

Exercised

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

30,400,000

Nil

17,243,319

Nil

387,500,000

Nil

70,000,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

LapsedNil

Nil

Nil

NilNil

12,000

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. Unlisted warrantsCurrency Nominal value atof nominal value

close of preceding monthHK$

HK$ 562,715,004.268

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

NilHK$ 562,715,004.268

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be issued

pursuant thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

871,075,858

Nil

(20/03/2020)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription priceN/A

Ordinary Shares

HK$0.646 per warrant share (subject to adjustment)

SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(28/11/2016)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and descriptionCurrency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month

Converted during themonthAmount at closeof the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

issued pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

during the month pursuant thereto

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilN/A N/A

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 04:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aACCESS BANK : Shareholders endorse Access, Diamond Banks proposed merger
AQ
12:55aTAG IMMOBILIEN : exceeds FFO forecast for 2018 and increases dividend
EQ
12:54aBAOVIET : VN-Index fails to maintain 1,000 points
AQ
12:54aNation to further solve private firms' financing difficulties
AQ
12:54aSino-US talks making good progress
AQ
12:54aDANGOTE CEMENT : Maintains Leadership
AQ
12:40aWISR : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:40aFORTESCUE METALS : community grants program opens for application
PU
12:35aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Concludes Comprehensive Training Program for KPC Employees
PU
12:31aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence goes up a notch
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn pays bail, Tokyo court says, paving way for release on Wednesday
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J nasal spray gets U.S. approval as first new type of anti-depressan..
3FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
4DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
5WISR : Response to ASX Price Query
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.