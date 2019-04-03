Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 31/03/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
|
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
|
Panda Green Energy Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Date Submitted
|
|
3 April 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code :
|
686
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
20,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$2,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
20,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.10
|
|
HK$2,000,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
classes of shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
|
|
|
HK$2,000,000,000
|
currency) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
No. of other classes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
|
9,529,811,467
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase / (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
5,721,193,467
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
15,251,004,934
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
1. Share Option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/06/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
400,000
|
Nil
|
30,000,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$0.564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/06/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
56,319
|
Nil
|
17,187,000
(Note 1)
3. Share Option
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/06/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
1,500,000
|
Nil
|
386,000,000
(Note 1)
4. Share Option
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/06/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
70,000,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
|
|
options (State currency)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued during
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
|
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Nominal value at
|
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value at
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
|
close of
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
preceding month
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Unlisted warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
562,715,004.268
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
562,715,004.268
|
|
|
Nil
|
871,075,858
|
|
|
(20/03/2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
HK$0.646 per warrant share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(subject to adjustment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(28/11/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
Currency of
|
|
Amount at close
|
|
Converted
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
of preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
Amount at close
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
of the month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total C.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
