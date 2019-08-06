Log in
Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 31/07/2019

08/06/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Date Submitted

6 August 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

686

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Page 1 of 10

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$2,000,000,000

currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

15,251,004,934

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase / (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

15,251,004,934

N/A

N/A

N/A

Page 2 of 10

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$1.00

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,100,000

Nil

20,500,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$0.564

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

720,000

Nil

11,251,000

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$1.076

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

8,250,000

Nil

214,250,000

(Note 1)

4. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$1.132

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

70,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

Page 3 of 10

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be issued

pursuant thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value at

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

close of

during the

close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

Unlisted warrants

HK$

HK$

HK$

562,715,004.268

Nil

562,715,004.268

Nil

871,075,858

(20/03/2020)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.646 per warrant share

(subject to adjustment)

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(28/11/2016)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 4 of 10

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

amount

of preceding

during the

Amount at close

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

of the month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:19:08 UTC
