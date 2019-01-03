Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 31/12/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPanda Green Energy Group Limited 4 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
686
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$2,000,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$2,000,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
20,000,000,000
Nil
20,000,000,000
2. Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$2,000,000,000
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Stock code :
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
9,529,811,467
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase / (decrease) during the month
Nil
N/A
Balance at close of the month
9,529,811,467
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
(Note 1)
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option
Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.00 (19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
Scheme Subscription Price: HK$0.564 (19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Share Option
Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.076 (19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. Share Option
Scheme Subscription Price: HK$1.132 (19/06/2012)
Ordinary sharesTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedNil
Nil
Nil
Nil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
30,400,000
|
Nil
|
17,266,319
|
Nil
|
387,500,000
|
Nil
|
70,000,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
LapsedNil
Nil
Nil
Nil
2,000,000
1,016,000
3,000,000
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1. Unlisted warrantsCurrency Nominal value atof nominal value
close of preceding monthHK$
HK$ 562,715,004.268
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
NilHK$ 562,715,004.268
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
issued during
|
issuer which
|
the month
|
may be issued
|
pursuant thereto
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
871,075,858
Nil
(20/03/2020)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription priceN/A
Ordinary Shares
HK$0.646 per warrant share (subject to adjustment)
SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(28/11/2016)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and descriptionCurrency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month
Converted during themonthAmount at closeof the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
during the month pursuant thereto
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C.
(Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NilN/A N/A