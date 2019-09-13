Panda Green Energy : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RECEIPT OF THE ENTERPRISE FOREIGN DEBT PRE-ISSUANCE REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE FROM NDRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

熊 貓綠色能 源集 團 有限 公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RECEIPT OF THE ENTERPRISE FOREIGN DEBT PRE-ISSUANCE

REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE FROM NDRC

This is a voluntary announcement made by Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders and potential

investors of the Company that, the Group has recently received the Enterprise Foreign Debt Pre- Issuance Registration Certificate*《企業借用外債備案登記證明》(the "Registration Certificate")

dated 21 August 2019 from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (the "NDRC") for any proposed issuance of bonds in an aggregate amount of not more than US$500 million (the "Bonds") by the Company (the "Proposed Bonds Issue").

The Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to, amongst others, market conditions and investors interest and, if proceeded with, will be issued within a period of 12 months from the date of the Registration Certificate.

If the Bonds are issued, the Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Proposed Bonds Issue to refinance certain of the Group's existing indebtedness and for general working capital purposes. The Board is of the view that the Proposed Bonds Issue will broaden financing channels of the Group and improve the liquidity position of the Group.