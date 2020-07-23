Log in
Pandemic Hits South Korea's Export-Reliant Economy -- Update

07/23/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

By Eun-Young Jeong and Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea fell into a recession in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the export-reliant country, which recorded its worst performance since 1998 when it was embroiled in the Asian financial crisis.

Gross domestic product shrank 3.3% between April and June from the previous quarter, following a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 1.3% for the months of January to March, Bank of Korea data showed Thursday.

The latest reading missed the median forecast of a 2.4% sequential fall by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, reflecting the challenges export-reliant economies face on the path to recovery as patchy economic reopenings in other parts of the world weigh on a pickup in exports.

"Experts expected the coronavirus to gradually settle down, but the level of slowdown [of the virus' spread] has fallen short of expectations," said Park Yang-su, head of Bank of Korea's economic statistics department.

South Korea's export figures, seen as a bellwether for trade, fell sharply by 16.6% from the previous quarter on weak demand for cars and petrochemicals. Investments in construction and factories swung into contraction during the same period, the data showed.

Meanwhile, private consumption jumped 1.4% quarter-on-quarter from the previous quarter's 6.5% drop, fueled by the government's direct cash handouts to households and other supporting measures like auto-tax reductions. But the spending, which was mostly limited to durable goods, fell short of offsetting weak service sector consumption.

Year-over-year, the economy contracted 2.9% in the second quarter, following a 1.4% expansion in the previous three months. The median forecast was for a 2.1% decline.

The central bank expects Korea's economy to undershoot its earlier forecast for a 0.2% contraction for this year.

Looking ahead, economists say South Korea's economy is set to recover in the second half of this year alongside a slow recovery in global demand. Meaningful signs of recovery already have surfaced in the domestic market, including swift rebounds in domestic tourism. This month, the number of flights to Jeju island, South Korea's top vacation spot, is nearing pre-Covid-19 levels in January, according to data compiled by Barclays Research.

"For Korea, exports have already bounced off the lows in early May, and the incremental data from July suggest that it remains on a recovery path," said Deyi Tan, a Morgan Stanley economist, in a note to clients.

South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of July rebounded to a 8.1% year-over-year contraction from a 17% contraction the previous month after adjusting for workday differences, according to Goldman Sachs.

But a sustained recovery depends on global trade, which hinges on sustained economic reopenings around the world and contained infection cases.

The situation has been a mixed bag for South Korea's neighboring countries. In China, exports rebounded and increased from a year earlier in June, driven by higher demand for electronic products. In Japan, exports dropped 15.4% in the first half of this year from the same period last year, the largest year-over-year drop in a decade due to pulldowns in the country's auto industry.

South Korea itself isn't in the clear on infections. This week, new cluster infections from the military prompted hundreds of soldiers to be tested for the virus. The country has been reporting daily new cases in the two-digits range since containing large outbreaks earlier this year.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com and Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.82% 116.46 Delayed Quote.-34.64%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.01% 50.465 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.69% 202.54 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
