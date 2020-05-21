Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Says Top Fed Official

By Nick Timiraos

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat "in our lifetimes" to the Federal Reserve's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in remarks prepared for delivery Thursday.

Mr. Clarida said he expected the shock to both demand for goods and services and the economy's capacity to supply them would ultimately be more severe for the demand of the economy, putting downward pressure on inflation.

Even before the pandemic crisis hit in mid-March, inflation was running below the central bank's 2% target. The Fed has cut interest rates to near zero, and declining inflation would mean that short-term interest rates, adjusted for inflation, could rise, a challenge for policy makers at the Fed as they seek to provide more stimulus in the coming months.

Mr. Clarida said the Fed would "act forcefully, proactively and aggressively as we deploy our tool kit," which he said includes using the Fed's nearly $7 trillion asset portfolio, its emergency lending programs, and guidance about its future policy intentions. Mr. Clarida delivered remarks online to the New York Association for Business Economics.

Unemployment has skyrocketed as workers and businesses have been idled to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In the week ended May 9, the number of so-called continuing unemployment claims -- a proxy for overall levels of unemployment -- increased to 25.1 million from 22.5 million a week earlier.

Mr. Clarida said while the economic news in recent weeks has been "unremittingly awful," he said the Fed's decisions in mid-March to lend broadly to businesses, cities and states through emergency loan programs and to purchase vast sums of Treasury and mortgage securities had succeeded in stemming sharp dislocations in financial markets.

"While this easing of financial conditions is, of course, welcome, whether it proves to be durable will depend importantly on the course that the coronavirus contagion takes and the duration of the downturn that it causes," he said.

At a minimum, the Fed's action to support easier borrowing conditions for households and companies "is buying some time until the economy can begin to recover, growth resumes, and unemployment begins to fall," he said.

Mr. Clarida said it was difficult to forecast the economy because activity and hiring will depend on the course of the virus. But he said he currently projects the economy will begin to grow and unemployment will fall in the second half of the year.

