Pandemic-battered British firms lay off tens of thousands

06/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT
Workers cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge seen behind, during the morning rush hour in London

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost since Britain went into coronavirus-led lockdown. Even as shops and factories begin to reopen, companies continue to lay off staff to cut costs and ride out the pandemic.

Below are major job cut announcements (in alphabetical order):

ASTON MARTIN

The luxury carmaker plans to shed up to 500 jobs.

BENTLEY MOTORS

The luxury carmaker plans to shed up to 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce.

BP

The oil major will cut around 10,000 jobs - 15% of its workforce.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

Owner IAG said restructuring at BA may result in almost 12,000 job losses.

CENTRICA

The British Gas owner plans to cut around 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global workforce.

CLARKS

The shoemaker and retailer said it was cutting 900 jobs.

EASYJET

The airline plans to cut nearly 4,500 jobs - about 30% of its workforce.

FASTJET

Its shuttle and charter business, Federal Airlines, will cut 55% of its full-time staff.

JOHNSON MATTHEY

The chemicals maker is cutting around 2,500 jobs.

LOOKERS

The car dealership firm is laying off 1,500 employees.

MULBERRY

The luxury brand plans to cut 25% of its global workforce of about 1,500.

OVO ENERGY

Britain's second-largest energy supplier plans to cut 2,600 jobs.

RESTAURANT GROUP

The Frankie and Benny's closure of 125 stores puts nearly 3,000 jobs at risk.

ROLLS-ROYCE

The company plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs - over a sixth of its workforce.

RYANAIR

The airline is laying off 3,000 or 15% of its staff.

SPECIALIST LEISURE GROUP

The holiday package provider is laying off nearly 2,500 jobs.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The British airline plans to cut 3,150 jobs.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungary-based carrier is cutting 1,000 jobs, about one-fifth of its total workforce.

(Compiled by Tanishaa Nadkar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -15.16% 65.5 Delayed Quote.-87.40%
BP PLC -5.94% 323.2 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
CENTRICA PLC -4.09% 40.12 Delayed Quote.-55.07%
EASYJET PLC -7.11% 760.2 Delayed Quote.-46.63%
FASTJET PLC -30.00% 0.245 Delayed Quote.32.43%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -6.05% 16.3 End-of-day quote.16.85%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -8.81% 262.9 Delayed Quote.-57.94%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -6.75% 2043 Delayed Quote.-31.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.11% 37.12 Delayed Quote.-38.15%
LOOKERS PLC -9.29% 22.95 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
MULBERRY GROUP PLC -0.90% 220 Delayed Quote.-22.81%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -8.77% 321.6 Delayed Quote.-52.93%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -6.78% 11.06 Delayed Quote.-24.40%
SHUTTLE INC. -2.96% 9.52 End-of-day quote.-21.97%
THE GLOBAL LTD. -4.82% 237 End-of-day quote.-49.68%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP -7.86% 64.5 Delayed Quote.-60.43%
WILL GROUP, INC. -4.49% 702 End-of-day quote.-43.93%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -7.47% 3120 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
WTI -2.11% 34.89 Delayed Quote.-37.62%
