Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pandemic could fuel demand for 'diaspora bonds', says World Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers in fields in the Salinas Valley, California, during the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic impact on developing countries could fuel fresh interest in so-called diaspora bonds that allow migrants to support their countries of origin, experts from the World Bank and other groups say.

Dilip Ratha, the World Bank's lead economist on migration and remittances, told Reuters that diaspora bonds could generate about $50 billion (40 billion pounds) a year in total for developing countries, potentially helping to offset a sharp drop in foreign direct investment that is slated to fall by 37% this year.

However, such claims have met with scepticism in some quarters, given the plight of many migrants who have lost jobs and income during the crisis and as direct transfers of wages to their home countries - known as global remittances - decline sharply.

For an interactive version of
a chart on remittance flows to low and middle-income nations, click here:https://reut.rs/3asg9qh

Remittance flows to low-and-middle-income nations:

World Bank officials on Friday warned that developing economies could suffer close to a 3% decline in economic output if consumption and investment do not rebound quickly after the coronavirus pandemic.

Ratha said the World Bank has previously worked with Nigeria and India on diaspora bond issues and that other countries have expressed interest in recent months as they scramble for resources to fight the virus and mitigate its impact.

Jay Benson, a senior researcher with the One Earth Future Foundation in Denver, Colorado, said potential issuers with large diasporan populations included Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ratha said diasporan investors were typically less skittish than outside investors.

"They have a connection to a country and have a vested interest, as they might return," he said, noting that migrants also often had greater access to land and assets.

"Then there's the 'feel-good factor' of what you've done for your home country."

Israel, which has raised more than $40 billion through such bonds, saw uptake soar during its 1967 war.

Benson said Nigeria's first diaspora bond was oversubscribed by 130% and raised $300 million, though Ethiopia had less convincing results with its 2008 and 2011 bonds.

Such bonds work best if structured carefully and allow early withdrawal if investors want to back other projects in the country concerned, Benson says.

'MOTIVATED'

"It's a tool that could work for any country with a significant pool of potential diaspora investors," he said.

"People are strongly motivated by seeing this kind of investment go toward healthcare and education, and seeing that their families, their friends ... back home are benefiting."

For all the mooted benefits, however, doubts remain over the potential of diaspora bonds in the current environment.

Farouk Soussa, senior Middle East and North Africa economist with Goldman Sachs, said such bonds were most successful during a crisis in the home country, when better-off migrants were able to help, but the coronavirus crisis has hit everyone, everywhere

?We have heard the World Bank and others warn of sharp fall in remittances and it would seem bizarre for migrants to be sending less money home but to still have an appetite to invest in diaspora bonds," he said.

Scott Morris, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, was also sceptical, noting that many migrants that sent wages to their home countries had also lost their jobs as a result of sweeping shutdowns in richer countries.

"It's a gimmick," he said of diaspora bonds.

"I think people expect too much of an initiative like that. A lot of people in the diaspora are basically living hand to mouth."

(Editing by David Goodman)

By Andrea Shalal and Tom Arnold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pMaterials Up As Freeport Rises In The Wake Of Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:32pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, a handful of states edge toward reopening
RE
04:31pGlobal stocks struggle with muddled government pandemic responses
RE
04:31pStocks struggle with muddled government pandemic responses
RE
04:29pEnergy Up With Oil Futures As Crash Recovery Continues -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pEXPLAINER : Oil ETPs - the perils of trading crude like a stock
RE
04:18pBrazil JBS workers catch COVID-19 in latest meat plant outbreak
RE
04:18pNumber of workers who contracted COVID-19 at JBS plant in Brazil is 12
RE
04:16pPut clean energy at heart of stimulus plans - IEA's Birol
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group