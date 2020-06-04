Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pandemic raises hard questions for policymakers, Bank of England says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 06:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of The Bank of England and the Royal Exchange

By Huw Jones

Markets have recovered their poise after bouts of extreme volatility in March caused by the coronavirus pandemic that left "hard questions" for policymakers to answer, a senior Bank of England official said on Thursday.

"Financial markets could come under strain again if there is another leg to the global infection cycle, or if economic data come out persistently worse than expected," Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, told a Bloomberg webinar.

Hauser said policymakers need to look at how markets can amplify the "dash for cash" seen in March and April.

"First, do we understand why intermediaries struggled to make effective markets in core government bond, money and foreign exchange instruments at crucial moments during the crisis?" Hauser said.

Policymakers should also ask themselves if they are comfortable with the core role played by heavily indebted but thinly capitalised non-banks in markets.

"Third, how do we deal with the risks posed to financial stability by the structural tendency for money market and some other open-ended funds to be prone to runs," Hauser said.

"How can we ensure timely transition away from Libor, whose weaknesses were highlighted so starkly by the crisis?"

Markets have had to absorb huge policy interventions to ease economic fallout from the pandemic. That included the BoE cutting interest rates to just 10 basis points, raising expectations of negative rates.

"Even if you saw it was the right thing to do, it's not going to happen in the near term," Hauser said. "It's on the retail side and banking side that we need to think more about it, and no decisions have been made about that either way."

Hauser said public intervention intentionally lifted assets from very low levels, but the central bank does not want to replace the role of markets in pricing and would come up with an "exit path" once the economy is strong enough.

"We had to do it, it was the right thing to do. It worked and we have to deal with the consequences of that later."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Gareth Jones, Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06aU.S. banks attract bargain hunters though hurdles to growth remain
RE
07:05aPART 1 OF 4 : COVID-19 and the Future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities
SE
07:05aSimpleNexus Platform Enhancement Enables Lenders and Borrowers to Manage Multiple Borrower Loans Through SimpleNexus’ User-Friendly Interface
SE
07:05aaltumAI futureWork Supports the Restaurant and Service Industry Return to Work
SE
07:01aPrime Minister Viktor Orbán to have talks in Minsk on Friday
PU
07:01aAMIS AGRICULTURAL MARKET INFORMATION SYSTEM : Market Monitor June 2020
PU
06:59aPandemic raises hard questions for policymakers, Bank of England says
RE
06:59aFutures slip ahead of jobless data
RE
06:55aGermany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism
RE
06:51aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines leads gains as recovery hopes build
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost Volkswagen's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4SIMCORP A/S : SIMCORP A/S : full remote delivery successfully completes client...
5EASYJET PLC : UK's 'useless and ineffective' quarantine will hammer tourism, Ryanair boss says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group