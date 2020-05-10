Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pandemic stirs BOJ debate of Great Depression-like downturn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 09:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO :A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

By Leika Kihara

Some Japanese central bankers called for even bolder steps than those announced at last month's policy decision, a summary of bank views showed on Monday, to prevent the coronavirus triggering an economic slump as bad as the Great Depression.

With the pandemic seen tipping Japan into deep recession, some Bank of Japan board members called for steps beyond what was decided at the April rate review, such as stronger co-ordination with the government and a review of existing bank policy tools.

"Policymakers must act boldly to avoid the repeat of the Great Depression," one board member was quoted as saying, adding there was further room to expand fiscal and monetary support.

"The BOJ must re-examine the effectiveness of its current policy to prevent Japan from slipping back into deflation," another opinion voiced by one of the nine board members showed.

At the April 27 meeting, the BOJ expanded stimulus and pledged to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low, as the government tries to spend its way out of the growing economic pain from the pandemic.

The pandemic has forced businesses to shut down and households to stay home, reinforcing expectations Japan will suffer a deep recession and adding to challenges for the BOJ in battling economic risks with a dwindling tool-kit.

In fresh quarterly forecasts released at the April meeting, the BOJ projected inflation will fall short of its elusive 2% target for at least the next three years.

"The achievement of our price target will be delayed as the economy could face a contraction as sharp as during the Great Depression in the 1930s," one board member was quoted as saying.

Other members voiced concern that the economic slump caused by the pandemic could add further strain to financial institutions through a spike in bad loans, the summary showed.

The BOJ releases a summary of opinions voiced at its rate review roughly 10 days after the meeting. It does not disclose the identity of the board members that voiced the opinions.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and long-term rates around 0%. It also buys huge amounts of government bonds and risky assets to pump money into the economy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pSaudi to distribute $493 million as 'Ramadan Aid' for social security beneficiaries
RE
09:10pPandemic stirs BOJ debate of Great Depression-like downturn
RE
09:07pTencent Backed Chinese Payment Technology Company Refiles Application for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
08:50pDollar up as focus shifts to economic re-starts from coronavirus lockdowns
RE
08:35pAsian shares inch higher, new wave of infections a worry
RE
08:29pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding with Provincial and County Governments for Collaboration and Supports for Sangdong Mine Development Project
PU
08:22pDebt-stricken Chesapeake Energy to advance incentive executive pay
RE
08:19pJapan to compile second extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Semiconductor companies consider n..
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
3BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC AVIATION : Southwest Airlines Agree to Sale-Leaseback Deal
4CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Delay in Filing 2020 Q1 Financial State..
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : IEIC Welcomes Uber Technologies as New Founding Member

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group