Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pandemic to sustain gold's blockbuster rally - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

Gold prices will push towards record highs over the next 18 months as the coronavirus crisis encourages investors to hoard the metal as a hedge against possible turmoil in the wider markets, a Reuters poll showed.

However, low jewellery sales in Asia and the prospect of economic recovery will hinder further gains, respondents said.

Spot gold is one of this year's best performing assets, with prices up almost 20% and above $1,800 (1,418.89 pounds) an ounce for the first time since 2011. [GOL/]

Fuelling the rally are low interest rates, which make non-yielding gold more attractive, and a belief that central bank stimulus and economic turbulence could devalue other assets.

The poll of 42 analysts and traders returned a median forecast for gold to average $1,713 an ounce in 2020 and $1,800 in 2021 - a large rise from projections of $1,639 and $1,655 an ounce in a similar survey in April.

"The more uncertainty over the control of the virus and by association the global economy, the more bullish for gold," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell, adding that prices could reach record levels above $2,000 in 2021.

"Any substantive economic recovery would probably produce something of a headwind," she said.

While western investors have been buying, demand in Asia has plummeted, with some people even selling gold.

"Perhaps the biggest threat to prices is ongoing weakness in Asia, with increased scrap," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Graphic: Gold vs major central bank policy rates

Projections for average silver prices rose to $17.50 an ounce for 2020 and $20.03 for 2021, up from $16.56 and $17.87 respectively in April's poll.

Silver is seen as a safe investment asset like gold, but is also used widely in industry, making it vulnerable to economic slowdowns.

It underperformed gold during the worst of the pandemic, before a recent bounce back above $20 an ounce.

"Silver will begin to close the gap across the longer term given its versatility and increasing exposure to green energy applications," James Moore at Fastmarkets said. Graphic: Gold vs silver

By Sumita Layek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.32% 1823.9 Delayed Quote.19.25%
SILVER 2.38% 20.3815 Delayed Quote.8.55%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aFACTBOX-How 'green' is the EU's recovery deal?
RE
06:16aSME Market Report 2020 highlights the challenges faced by firms as a result of Covid-19
PU
06:10aChina to grant BNP Paribas custody and payments licence - French finance minister
RE
06:07aPensana seeks cash from banks, UK funds for Angola project
RE
06:06aGerman economy minister to speak to parliamentary committee about Wirecard
RE
06:00aFed, Walmart share the push to #maskup
RE
05:56aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Agricultural Input Price Index
PU
05:52aWirecard hires alix partners for forensic investigation of accounting scandal -sources
RE
05:51aDEPUTY MINISTER BOITUMELO MOLOI : Employment and Labour Dept Budget Vote 2020
PU
05:50aGerman economy minister altmaier says i will attend german parliamentary financial committee meeting on wirecard and give full information
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group