Panel of Pioneering Filipina Leaders Speak to Sold-Out L.A. Audience at Quarterly Women Empowerment Brunch Hosted by SIPA

Appearing as part of a group of accomplished Filipina leaders across industries, Michelle Marquez of Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James addressed a sold-out audience attending the latest Pinay Empowerment Brunch at Barkada Restaurant in Los Angeles. The quarterly event hosted by Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) aims to spotlight inspirational success stories of Filipina Americans and build a distinct network of working women of color. Dozens of Filipina leaders representing some of the industry’s most notable organizations and years of career accomplishment have participated since the program’s inception in 2017.

Michelle Marquez, Managing Director, founder of the minority-owned and woman-owned wealth management practice Marquez Private Wealth, recently acquired by Raymond James & Associates Inc., enthusiastically gave back to her local community by appearing on the panel to discuss career challenges minority women face. Formerly a senior vice president at Merrill Lynch, Inc., where she spent more than 16 years in various leadership roles, Michelle Marquez was the first president of Merrill’s first ever “Women’s Exchange” and the company’s first Resident Director, navigating the firm through acquisitions and transitions, including its 2008 purchase by Bank of America. Merrill tapped her as a faculty member for its premier internal training program. An uncommon leader in the majority male-dominated field of wealth management, Michelle Marquez openly shared her successes, disappointments, lessons and advice to the largely female audience.

“The caliber of talent and drive represented by our featured panelists keeps audiences coming back each and every time SIPA hosts this special event,” said Fidji Victoriano, operations director of SIPA. “These women are inspirational not just for the Filipina community but for working women everywhere. We are so proud to highlight these unconventional success stories of women of color, which rarely get attention but are so important for every audience to know.”

In addition to Marquez, the Pinay Empowerment Brunch featured other dynamic industry leaders and role models in the Fil-Am community, including forensic accountant Charlene Laino Podlipna, CPA, vice president and shareholder of Freeman & Mills Inc.; leading master sommelier and French wine specialist Rachel Macalisang, of Korbrand Wines & Spirits; former KNX reporter and FOX/CBS anchorwoman Karen Zarsadiaz-Ige, now senior speechwriter for the Fire Chief of the L.A. County Fire Department; and Commissioner Jessica Caloza of the City of Los Angeles’ Board of Public Works. Each of these women are the first Filipina Americans in their respective leadership role. The captivated audience continued to ask questions, further extending the panel discussion, and attendees met with the panelists one-on-one, demonstrating a hunger for the intellectual capital and inspiring stories shared by the participants.

