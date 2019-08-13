Log in
Pangaea Logistics : PANL Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

08/13/2019 | 06:07am EDT

SECOND QUARTER 2019

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL PRESENTATION

1

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Pangaea's and managements' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Pangaea's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include: business conditions; weather and natural disasters; changing interpretations of GAAP; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; requirements or changes adversely affecting the business in which Pangaea is engaged; fluctuations in customer demand; management of rapid growth; intensity of competition from other providers of logistics and shipping services; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and other factors set forth in Pangaea's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the filings of its predecessors. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that certain of Pangaea's financial results are unaudited and do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result such information may fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, Pangaea's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Pangaea is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

2

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Q2-2019 Results

Consistent Performance

•Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million •Net income of $4.0 million

•$43.7 million cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

Fleet

Working Fleet

•21 drybulk ships and one barge in owned and controlled fleet

Operations

Extensive and varied experience

•Operating 40 vessels on average during Q2-2019

•6 million tons carried; 104 voyages performed for 50 clients

  1. Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure and represents income or loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and

leaseback of vessel, and when applicable, loss on impairment of vessels and certain non-recurring items.

3

DRIVERS OF PERFORMANCE

Customer Focus: Long-term, fixed contract employment and recurring business with new and longstanding customers

Targeted Business:Specialty tonnage provides superior returns - 49% premium over average market rates in Q2 - 2019

Rate Environment: The Baltic Dry Index average declined quarter over quarter, but rates improved as Q2 progressed.

  1. Per reported indices

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. approximately $4.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to approximately $5.8 million for the same period of 2018.
  • Earnings per share were $0.09 as compared to $0.13 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Pangaea's TCE rates were $12,933 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 while the market average for the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $8,665, giving the Company an overall average premium over market rates of approximately $4,268 or 49%. The Company'slong-term COAs, cargo focus, and specialized fleet give rise to this premium.
  • At the end of the quarter, Pangaea had $43.7 million in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents.
  • Initiated and paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per common share

5

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:

Voyage revenue

$

Charter revenue

Expenses:

Voyage expense

Charter hire expense

Vessel operating expenses

General and administrative

Depreciation and amortization

Loss on sale of vessels

Total expenses

Income from operations

Total other expense, net

Net income

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$

77,430 $

5,861

83,291

37,224

18,317

11,075

5,359

4,491

-

76,467

6,824

(1,665)

5,159

(1,127)

4,032 $

81,848 $

14,976

96,823

38,027

30,684

10,047

4,379

4,391

860

88,388

8,435

(1,562)

6,873

(1,100)

5,773 $

143,281

$

152,167

19,553

23,630

162,835

175,796

69,399

68,196

43,265

53,380

20,829

19,896

9,393

8,507

8,869

8,729

-

860

151,753

159,568

11,081

16,229

(1,441)

(3,821)

9,640

12,408

(1,905)

(2,310)

7,735

$

10,098

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

11,315

$

13,686

$

19,950

$

25,818

  1. Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure and represents income or loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and leaseback of

vessel, and when applicable, loss on impairment of vessels and certain non-recurring items.

6

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW DATA

(in thousands)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

41,161

$

53,615

Accounts receivable, net

15,996

28,482

Other current assets

35,941

31,410

Total current assets

93,098

113,506

Restricted Cash

2,500

2,500

Fixed assets, including finance lease right of use assets, net

301,097

281,356

Investment in newbuildings in-process

7,657

-

Right of Use Asset

54,864

56,113

Total assets

$

459,216

$

453,475

Current liabilities

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$

31,169

$

31,898

Related party debt

1,186

2,878

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

21,585

25,493

Other current liabilities

10,679

18,781

Total current liabilities

64,619

79,049

Secured long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net

156,903

141,059

Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity

168,777

161,688

Non-controlling interests

68,917

71,679

Total stockholders' equity

237,694

233,367

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

459,216

$

453,475

Cash flow data

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operations

$

19,584

$

20,806

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(33,495)

$

(2,846)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

1,457

$

(4,072)

The amounts in the table below have been calculated based on unrounded numbers. Accordingly, certain amounts may not sum due to the effect of rounding.

7

TOTAL SHIPPING DAYS

6,000

5,000

4,000

Days

3,741

3,000

2,000

1,000

1,564

-

Q3-17

Capital Efficiency:

Flexibility:

3,461

2,645

2,537

2,556

2,220

1,742

1,904

1,575

1,620

1,638

1,703

1,731

1,718

1,820

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Owned Days

Charter-in Days

Leveraged owned fleet by chartering-in market vessels

Short-term charters allow us to react quickly and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities

8

PANGAEA TCE v. AVERAGE MARKET TCE

$16,000

30%

32%

21%

24%

$14,000

49%

15%

$2,801

26%

$3,187

$2,440

68%

$12,000

$1,605

$3,355

$2,471

$4,268

$10,000

$4,869

$8,000

$6,000

$10,905

$10,662

$11,395

$11,559

$10,373

$9,351

$4,000

$8,665

$7,160

$2,000

$-

Q3 - 2017

Q4 - 2017

Q1 - 2018

Q2 - 2018

Q3 - 2018

Q4 - 2018

Q1-2019

Q2-2019

Pangaea TCE

$11,822

$12,510

$13,849

$13,728

$13,835

$14,36

$12,029

$12,933

Consistently outperforming against average Panamax and Supramax index

*Average of the published Panamax and Supramax index net of commission

9

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Q3-2017 THROUGH Q2-2019

  1. Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure and represents income or loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, and when applicable, loss on impairment of vessels and certain non-recurring items.
  2. TCEis defined as total revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of shipping days, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE rate is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in per-day amounts.

10

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

Adjusted EPS total of $0.64 since Q2 2018

  1. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certainnon-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average

number of shares of common stock.

11

Disclaimer

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 10:06:02 UTC
