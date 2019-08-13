|
Pangaea Logistics : PANL Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation
08/13/2019 | 06:07am EDT
SECOND QUARTER 2019
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL PRESENTATION
SAFE HARBOR
This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Pangaea's and managements' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Pangaea's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include: business conditions; weather and natural disasters; changing interpretations of GAAP; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; requirements or changes adversely affecting the business in which Pangaea is engaged; fluctuations in customer demand; management of rapid growth; intensity of competition from other providers of logistics and shipping services; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and other factors set forth in Pangaea's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the filings of its predecessors. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that certain of Pangaea's financial results are unaudited and do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result such information may fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, Pangaea's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Pangaea is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
Q2-2019 Results
Consistent Performance
•Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million •Net income of $4.0 million
•$43.7 million cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
•21 drybulk ships and one barge in owned and controlled fleet
Extensive and varied experience
•Operating 40 vessels on average during Q2-2019
•6 million tons carried; 104 voyages performed for 50 clients
-
Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure and represents income or loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and
|
leaseback of vessel, and when applicable, loss on impairment of vessels and certain non-recurring items.
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DRIVERS OF PERFORMANCE
Customer Focus: Long-term, fixed contract employment and recurring business with new and longstanding customers
Targeted Business:Specialty tonnage provides superior returns - 49% premium over average market rates in Q2 - 2019
Rate Environment: The Baltic Dry Index average declined quarter over quarter, but rates improved as Q2 progressed.
-
Per reported indices
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. approximately $4.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to approximately $5.8 million for the same period of 2018.
-
Earnings per share were $0.09 as compared to $0.13 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
-
Pangaea's TCE rates were $12,933 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 while the market average for the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $8,665, giving the Company an overall average premium over market rates of approximately $4,268 or 49%. The Company'slong-term COAs, cargo focus, and specialized fleet give rise to this premium.
-
At the end of the quarter, Pangaea had $43.7 million in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents.
-
Initiated and paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per common share
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
(in thousands)
|
Three months ended March 30,
|
|
Six months ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenues:
|
|
Voyage revenue
|
$
|
Charter revenue
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
Voyage expense
|
|
Charter hire expense
|
|
Vessel operating expenses
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
Loss on sale of vessels
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
Net income
|
|
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
|
$
77,430 $
5,861
83,291
37,224
18,317
11,075
5,359
4,491
-
76,467
6,824
(1,665)
5,159
(1,127)
4,032 $
81,848 $
14,976
96,823
38,027
30,684
10,047
4,379
4,391
860
88,388
8,435
(1,562)
6,873
(1,100)
5,773 $
|
143,281
|
$
|
152,167
|
19,553
|
|
23,630
|
162,835
|
|
175,796
|
69,399
|
|
68,196
|
43,265
|
|
53,380
|
20,829
|
|
19,896
|
9,393
|
|
8,507
|
8,869
|
|
8,729
|
-
|
|
860
|
151,753
|
|
159,568
|
11,081
|
|
16,229
|
(1,441)
|
|
(3,821)
|
9,640
|
|
12,408
|
(1,905)
|
|
(2,310)
|
7,735
|
$
|
10,098
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$
|
11,315
|
$
|
13,686
|
$
|
19,950
|
$
|
25,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure and represents income or loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and leaseback of
|
vessel, and when applicable, loss on impairment of vessels and certain non-recurring items.
|
6
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW DATA
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
41,161
|
$
|
53,615
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
15,996
|
|
|
28,482
|
Other current assets
|
|
35,941
|
|
|
31,410
|
Total current assets
|
|
93,098
|
|
|
113,506
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
2,500
|
Fixed assets, including finance lease right of use assets, net
|
|
301,097
|
|
|
281,356
|
Investment in newbuildings in-process
|
|
7,657
|
|
|
-
|
Right of Use Asset
|
|
54,864
|
|
|
56,113
|
Total assets
|
$
|
459,216
|
$
|
453,475
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
$
|
31,169
|
$
|
31,898
|
Related party debt
|
|
1,186
|
|
|
2,878
|
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
|
|
21,585
|
|
|
25,493
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
10,679
|
|
|
18,781
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
64,619
|
|
|
79,049
|
Secured long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net
|
|
156,903
|
|
|
141,059
|
Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity
|
|
168,777
|
|
|
161,688
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
68,917
|
|
|
71,679
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
237,694
|
|
|
233,367
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
459,216
|
$
|
453,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow data
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Net cash provided by operations
|
$
|
19,584
|
$
|
20,806
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(33,495)
|
$
|
(2,846)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
1,457
|
$
|
(4,072)
The amounts in the table below have been calculated based on unrounded numbers. Accordingly, certain amounts may not sum due to the effect of rounding.
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
Days
|
|
3,741
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,564
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Q3-17
|
|
Capital Efficiency:
Flexibility:
|
3,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,645
|
2,537
|
2,556
|
2,220
|
1,742
|
|
1,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,575
|
1,620
|
1,638
|
1,703
|
1,731
|
1,718
|
1,820
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Q4-18
|
Q1-19
|
Q2-19
|
|
|
Owned Days
|
Charter-in Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leveraged owned fleet by chartering-in market vessels
Short-term charters allow us to react quickly and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities
PANGAEA TCE v. AVERAGE MARKET TCE
|
$16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
32%
|
21%
|
24%
|
|
|
$14,000
|
|
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
$2,801
|
|
|
26%
|
$3,187
|
|
$2,440
|
68%
|
|
$12,000
|
$1,605
|
$3,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4,268
|
$10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$6,000
|
|
$10,905
|
$10,662
|
|
$11,395
|
$11,559
|
|
|
|
|
$10,373
|
|
|
|
$9,351
|
|
|
|
|
$4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$8,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$7,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 - 2017
|
Q4 - 2017
|
Q1 - 2018
|
Q2 - 2018
|
Q3 - 2018
|
Q4 - 2018
|
Q1-2019
|
Q2-2019
|
Pangaea TCE
|
$11,822
|
$12,510
|
$13,849
|
$13,728
|
$13,835
|
$14,36
|
$12,029
|
$12,933
Consistently outperforming against average Panamax and Supramax index
|
*Average of the published Panamax and Supramax index net of commission
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Q3-2017 THROUGH Q2-2019
-
Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure and represents income or loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, and when applicable, loss on impairment of vessels and certain non-recurring items.
-
TCEis defined as total revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of shipping days, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE rate is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in per-day amounts.
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
Adjusted EPS total of $0.64 since Q2 2018
-
Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certainnon-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average
|
number of shares of common stock.
|
11
|
Disclaimer
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 10:06:02 UTC
|
|