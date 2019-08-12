Log in
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/12/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

NEWPORT, R.I., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per common share to be paid on September 3, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of August 26, 2019.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.)

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.  Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts 
Sean Silva 
Prosek Partners 
646-818-9122 
ssilva@prosek.com 

Tom Rozycki  
Prosek Partners  
646-818-9208 
trozycki@prosek.com 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangaea-logistics-solutions-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300900331.html

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
