Pangoa: Chocolate with Amazon flavor

San Martín de Pangoa is a Peruvian town located in the Junín region, province of Satipo, about 12 hours by car from the capital City Lima. Unlike Lima's cold weather, Pangoa is embraced by the heat of the wild Amazon jungle and the greenery of its almost infinite forest.

The first inhabitants who occupied the territory of the province of Satipo were the Asháninka, Nomatsiguenga and the Kakínte, all belonging to the ARAWAK family. They all lived a collective way of life, whose origins date back to 3000 years ago. Their ancestral territory, the tropical forest and its biodiversity in flora and fauna, are very much interlinked and reflected in their customs according to their view of the world.

Their way of living is combined with the management of the territory and the usufruct of their natural resources: collective, horizontal and dynamic. Among the main economic activities carried out in Pangoa, alternating with a thriving trade, are the production of coffee and cocoa.

Cocoa 'natipo', meaning native of Pangoa, are fine grains with a distinctive aroma of the highest quality. They have been recognized by international organisations, such as the renowned Paris Chocolate Salon, generating a high demand from the Swiss, Belgian and French, all seduced by its fruity, wood and honey aromas, which permeate the exclusive chocolate bars made with native cocoa.