Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pangoa: Chocolate with Amazon flavor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

San Martín de Pangoa is a Peruvian town located in the Junín region, province of Satipo, about 12 hours by car from the capital City Lima. Unlike Lima's cold weather, Pangoa is embraced by the heat of the wild Amazon jungle and the greenery of its almost infinite forest.

The first inhabitants who occupied the territory of the province of Satipo were the Asháninka, Nomatsiguenga and the Kakínte, all belonging to the ARAWAK family. They all lived a collective way of life, whose origins date back to 3000 years ago. Their ancestral territory, the tropical forest and its biodiversity in flora and fauna, are very much interlinked and reflected in their customs according to their view of the world.

Their way of living is combined with the management of the territory and the usufruct of their natural resources: collective, horizontal and dynamic. Among the main economic activities carried out in Pangoa, alternating with a thriving trade, are the production of coffee and cocoa.

Cocoa 'natipo', meaning native of Pangoa, are fine grains with a distinctive aroma of the highest quality. They have been recognized by international organisations, such as the renowned Paris Chocolate Salon, generating a high demand from the Swiss, Belgian and French, all seduced by its fruity, wood and honey aromas, which permeate the exclusive chocolate bars made with native cocoa.

Disclaimer

Rikolto - VECO/VredesEilanden published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 22:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pUK should include aviation, shipping in net zero emission goal - advisers
RE
07:12pUnder pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young
RE
07:10pOne in 12 witnessed sexual harassment in Lloyd's insurance market - survey
RE
07:09pFirst Argentine crushing plants approved for soymeal exports to China -Argentina ag min
RE
06:57pVECHAIN : Together With Its Partners - DNV GL and Deloitte, Attended the Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 As Keynote Speakers to Share Their Vision On How Blockchain Enables Real Business Value
PR
06:52pLabour party pledge billions to support electric vehicle industry
RE
06:49pFAA chief invites Boeing 737 MAX feedback from divided world regulators
RE
06:35pCanada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO
RE
06:34pFAA chief invites Boeing 737 MAX feedback from divided world regulators
RE
06:29pU.S. Fed policymakers say lower rates are helping
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
4AROTECH CORPORATION : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Arotech Corporation
5CABOT CORP : CABOT CORPORATION : Announces Grand Opening of Wuhai Fumed Silica Manufacturing Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group