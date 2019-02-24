PanomorphEYE Development Kit Now Available for Pre-Order

Immervision, the Montreal-based developer of patented, wide-angle optic
and imaging technology, today announced special Mobile World Congress
2019 pricing for the panomorphEYE Development Kit, available to purchase
online at https://store.immervision.com
with coupon code #MWC2019 valid until March 1, 2019.
The panomorphEYE
Development Kit connects to robots, drones, vehicles, appliances or
any host platform so you can develop the next generation of smart vision
solutions.
The kit includes three ultra-wide-angle panomorph cameras calibrated to
give you 2D hemispheric, 3D stereoscopic hemispheric or full 360 x 360
spherical capture and viewing of the environment. Each camera has a
greater than 180⁰ field of view and all three cameras and other sensors
are all synchronized within Socionext Milbeaut® Image Processor M12MO.
PanomorphEYE is a USB connected smart camera (UVC compliant),
and includes Immervision Data-In-Picture technology, so that each video
frame delivers data fusion from sensors such as IMU and GPS for advanced
perception and environment awareness. The data-rich video provides more
contextual information to AI and neural networks, Computer Vision and
SLAM algorithms, increasing scene understanding, decreasing false
detections, and enabling better decision-making.
Some areas of application include:
-
Automotive
-
Robots
-
IoT
-
Machine vision and learning
-
AR and XR
-
Smart glasses
-
Wearables
-
Air, Ground, and Marine Drones
-
Home Appliances
-
Security
-
Medical
“Together with Socionext, we have specially designed this kit to inspire
a new generation of developers with tools dedicated to serve their
creativity,” says Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President
and Chief Commercial Officer at Immervision.
About Immervision
Immervision enables intelligent vision in any device. We design
wide-angle lenses with augmented resolution to see more, and AI-ready
image processing to see smarter. Our technology is for smart
professional applications, consumer devices, automotive, robotics,
medical, and other industries. Vision is key to understanding and
securing the environment and to entertaining and informing the world.
Immervision continuously adapts its technology and licenses it to
component manufacturers, OEMs, and ODMs in the imaging eco-system.
www.immervision.com
