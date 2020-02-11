Log in
Panshi's Tian Ning Davos Forum: Rockyplay Promotes Global Digital Cultural Exchange

02/11/2020 | 12:37am EST

On January 21-24, the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and Davos Forum was held in Davos, Switzerland. Tian Ning, Chairman and CEO of Panshi Group, was invited to attend the meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005896/en/

Figure 1 Tian Ning, Chairman and CEO of Panshi Group, was interviewed by the media at the Davos Forum (Photo: Business Wire)

With the theme of "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World", the forum brings together global elites again, focus on the current situation and future direction of the world economy, and discuss strategies for promoting global development. 57 heads of state from 117 countries and nearly 3,000 world business and political leaders participated the meeting. Tian Ning spoke at the forum on the new global economy and introduced RockyPlay, which is owned by Panshi Group.

Tian Ning believes that China, an open, cooperative and innovative country, is a strong impetus for global economic growth. Due to the globalization of the digital economy, knowledge and technology can be exchanged well between countries. In the future, the Chinese economy can provide new momentum for the world economy in three areas: consumption-driven demand, improvement of innovation capabilities and technological levels, promotion of social e-commerce and online economy. Panshi's RockyPlay global digital cultural platform has developed and released thousands of mobile content products of various types, and has continuously pushed the product to the world, serving hundreds of millions of users. RockyPlay provides global users with subscription services for overseas movies, TV series, games, literature, tools and other products. At the same time, it provides users around the world with rich digital entertainment consumer content.

Panshi Group was founded 15 years ago in Hangzhou, the global Internet capital of China, and has been focusing on the Internet field. Based on the core technology of big data, through its core cloud services such as SAAS cloud, content cloud, marketing cloud, credit cloud, e-commerce cloud, and education cloud, Panshi has built a Panshi global new economic platform ecosystem. Panshi distributes digital content through the mobile Internet, dedicating unique oriental culture to consumers worldwide. While cooperating with domestic CCTV, China Mobile, major film and television drama companies and other copyright parties, it also synchronized the procurement of IP through global localization to obtain copyright in content and then released it worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
