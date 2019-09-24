Log in
Pantaflix : CLOSE TO THE HORIZON film premiere in Cologne

09/24/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Cast, team and fans celebrated the CLOSE TO THE HORIZON film premiere in Cologne on September 23rd 2019. The film is based on the eponymous bestseller by Jessica Koch and will be in cinemas on October 10th, directed by Tim Trachte, starring the shooting stars Luna Wedler and Jannik Schümann.

Close to the Horizon

Jessica (Luna Wedler) is young, loves life and has bright prospects for a promising future when, one day, she falls in love with Danny (Jannik Schürmann). He is handsome, charming and confident, but he has a dark secret behind his perfect facade. Jessica realises that she will not have the shared future she dreamed of, but one thing is clear to her: she believes in their love and will fight for it.

Background on the Bestseller

The novel Close to the Horizon was published in March 2016 by FeuerWerke Verlag and in August 2016 by Rowohlt Taschenbuch Verlag. The author Jessica Koch describes true events from her past and brings up several taboo subjects. Within just a few weeks, So Near the Horizon reached # 1 on Amazon's Bestseller List and is considered one of the most successful novels of recent years, with over 800,000 copies sold. Part 2 (So Near the Abyss) and Part 3 (So Near the Ocean) have also been released.

Disclaimer

Pantaflix AG published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:36:06 UTC
