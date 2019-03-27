Pantaflix : PANTALEON Films starts shooting AUERHAUS' bestselling feature adaptation

PANTALEON Films GmbH announces the start of shooting for the film adaptation of the successful novel 'AUERHAUS' by author Bov Bjerg. In addition to various locations in Hesse, the film will also be shot in North Rhine-Westphalia for a total of 30 days.

The surprise bestseller by blockbuster author Bov Bjerg has sold more than 250,000 hard copies and has already been staged in front of an impressed audience at 40 German drama theaters. The novel was published by Blumenbar, a label of Aufbau Verlag. Now, director Neele Leana Vollmar brings the touching and at the same time wild story to the big screen. After the great successes of MARIA IHM SCHMECKT'S NICHT! (Wedding Fever in Campobello)and the RICO, OSCAR ...-series, Vollmar once again dedicates herself to an exciting literary film adaptation. In cooperation with Lars Hubrich (TSCHICK, Why We Took the Car) she also wrote the screenplay.

PANTALEON Films was once again able to engage an exceptional cast for the production. In addition to the shooting stars Damian Hardung, Max von der Groeben and Luna Wedler, Devrim Lingnau, also Ada Philine Stappenbeck and Sven Schelker will star in other leading roles.

Four friends and a promise: Their lives should not be boring. That's why Höppner (Damian Hardung), Frieder (Max von der Groeben), Vera (Luna Wendler) and Cäcilia (Devrim Lingnau) just decide to do everything differently from what is usually done in the countryside: they move to the Auerhaus together and found a shared flat under the disapproving eyes of the villagers. To celebrate the moment, to break all the rules - and above all to save their buddy Frieder from himself. Because he is not so sure why he should live at all. But, how long can the walls of the Auerhaus protect the magic of this community?

AUERHAUS is a production of PANTALEON Films co-produced with Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany and Brainpool Pictures. Producers are Dan Maag and Kristina Löbbert.

The film receives funding from the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW GmbH, the Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA, German Federal Film Board) and the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM).

The nationwide theatrical release is planned for 5 December 2019 under the distribution of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Photocredit: ©2019 TOM TRAMBOW