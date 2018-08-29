Pantaflix : Remake-deal – First PANTAFLIX film to be adapted for the Chinese market

First Chinese remake -For the first time, PANTAFLIX AG sells a remake-film license to China. The production company China Lion Entertainment Production Inc. will produce a new adaptation of the box office hit 'The Most Beautiful Day' for the Chinese market and with a Chinese cast. 'The Most Beautiful Day' was produced by PANTALEON Films GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG, in co-production with Erfttal Film- & Fernsehproduktion GmbH & Co. KG and Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH.

'Asia represents a significant market to our company. Therefore, the sale of our first remake to China is an important step in our strategy to produce blockbusters from Germany with international potential ', says Nicolas Paalzow, CPO of PANTAFLIX AG.

Stefan Langefeld, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG: 'We think, plan and act globally and our operational sphere is expanding increasingly in this respect. This license sale to China Lion Entertainment Production Inc. demonstrates our growth within the global production and digital business.'

'The Most Beautiful Day' successfully opened in German cinemas on February 25, 2016 starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Florian David Fitz in the leads.