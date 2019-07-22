Log in
Panther Metals PLC - £130,000 non-brokered strategic financing

07/22/2019

22ndJuly 2019

Panther Metals PLC

(“Panther” or the “Company”)

Panther Metals secures £130,000 in non-brokered strategic financing

Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce it has successfully raised £130,000 in a non-brokered financing via existing shareholders at £0.003 per share, with a one for one warrant attached at £0.003.

Darren Hazelwood, CEO, commented “This strategic financing is a major step forward and I believe is pivotal to the execution of the next, critical move, in the development of the company”.

The 43,333,332 Placing Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on, or around, 26th July 2019.  For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the issued ordinary share capital of Panther Metals, following the issue and allotment of the Placing Shares, comprises of 670,266,052 ordinary shares with voting rights attached (one vote per share). There are no shares held in Treasury.  This total figure of 670,266,052 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Panther Metals under the DTRs.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer
www.panthermetals.co.uk
+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
+ 1 (604) 209 6678
info@panthermetals.co.uk
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller

Company broker
SI CAPITAL LIMITED
Nick Emerson
  +44 (0) 20 7469 0930




   +44 (0) 1438 416 500 

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2019
