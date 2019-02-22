Log in
Panther Metals PLC - Corporate Presentation

02/22/2019

 22ndFebruary 2019

Panther Metals PLC
(“Panther” or the “Company”)

Panther corporate presentation available on its website

The board of Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce a new corporate presentation is available to view on the Company’s website - https://www.panthermetals.co.uk/investors/presentation.

Darren Hazelwood, CEO “It’s with great pleasure that I present to the market, via our website, the latest Panther corporate presentation. We have worked diligently to create the foundations to allow the Company to thrive, and we look forward to growing the Company well into 2019 and beyond”.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information on the Company visit www.panthermetals.co.uk or contact:

Panther Metals PLC info@panthermetals.co.uk
Darren Hazelwood Chief Executive Officer + 44 (0)7971 957 685
Mitchell Smith Chief Operating Officer + 1 (604) 209 6678
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller		 Peterhouse Capital Ltd
(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)		 +44 (0) 7469 0930

Panther Metals plc (NEX: PALM)

Panther, the London NEX Exchange Growth Market listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is focused on generating shareholder value through advancing high-quality exploration opportunities in stable and mining friendly jurisdictions.

The board has demonstrated capability in taking projects from early grassroots stage through the development curve to production, with a combined 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining finance sectors.


© PRNewswire 2019
