Pantoro : Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice 2

10/05/2018 | 06:08am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Pantoro Limited

ABN: 30 003 207 467

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Mathew Cmrlec

Date of last notice

31 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Berrimil Services Pty Limited ATF Berrimil Services Trust of which Mr P M Cmrlec is a director and shareholder and trust beneficiary and Dannielle Brooke Cmrlec - spouse.

Date of change

5 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

7,398,992: fully paid ordinary shares

2,500,000: $0.215 options, exp. 1/12/19

2,500,000: $0.220 options, exp. 1/12/19

1,000,000: performance rights, exp. 1/12/19, various hurdles

Class

See above.

Number acquired

50,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Number disposed

Nil

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$10,000.00

No. of securities held after change

7,448,992: fully paid ordinary shares

2,500,000: $0.215 options, exp. 1/12/19

2,500,000: $0.220 options, exp. 1/12/19

1,000,000: performance rights, exp. 1/12/19, various hurdles

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Shares subscribed pursuant to a share purchase plan announced on 6 September 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:07:02 UTC
