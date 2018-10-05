Pantoro : Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice 2

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Pantoro Limited
ABN: 30 003 207 467
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Mathew Cmrlec
Date of last notice
31 July 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Berrimil Services Pty Limited ATF Berrimil Services Trust of which Mr P M Cmrlec is a director and shareholder and trust beneficiary and Dannielle Brooke Cmrlec - spouse.
Date of change
5 October 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
7,398,992: fully paid ordinary shares
2,500,000: $0.215 options, exp. 1/12/19
2,500,000: $0.220 options, exp. 1/12/19
1,000,000: performance rights, exp. 1/12/19, various hurdles
Class
See above.
Number acquired
50,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
Nil
Value/Consideration
$10,000.00
No. of securities held after change
7,448,992: fully paid ordinary shares
2,500,000: $0.215 options, exp. 1/12/19
2,500,000: $0.220 options, exp. 1/12/19
1,000,000: performance rights, exp. 1/12/19, various hurdles
Nature of change
Shares subscribed pursuant to a share purchase plan announced on 6 September 2018.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
N/A
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
