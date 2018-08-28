Pantoro : Halls Creek Operations Update

ASX Announcement

28 August 2018

Halls Creek Operations Update

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR)(Pantoro) provides the following update on operations at Halls Creek.

Operations Update

Stoping operations at the Nicolsons Underground Mine during the quarter to date have resulted in lower gold production than scheduled, primarily due to the transition from long hole stoping to ﬂat-back and resue stoping taking longer than anticipated.

Since commencement of operations in 2015, the Nicolsons Underground Mine has reconciled very well to, and often overcalled, the Mineral Resource model. However, a number of factors have contributed to lower production during July and August. During the previous quarter, Pantoro advised it was transitioning stoping methods as dilution had adversely aﬀected the grade achieved from some areas of the mine. During the current quarter while mine schedules have generally been achieved in terms of tonnes mined, total gold extracted from the mine has been below expectation due to the dilution issues during the transition. A total of 3,225 ounces was produced in July, with a similar production now expected during August. Production for the September quarter is expected to be 10,000 to 11,000 ounces.

Pantoro is continuing the transition toward increased ﬂat-back stoping which provides greater control to maximise mined grades.

Short term production has also been aﬀected by lower than expected grades and ore widths on the current bottom level of the Hall and Anderson Lodes, the 2005 level which is approximately 300 metres below surface. The ore structure has been present over the entire level, however for much of the level the width and grade of ore was inconsistent and below expectation. The ﬁnal 80 metres in the north of the level was consistent with width and grade on previous levels.

Previous drilling beneath the 2005 level (Refer to ASX Announcement entitled 'Consistent Production at Nicolsons Ahead of Further Upgrades' released on 10 April 2018), down to the 1900 level has returned a number of high grade intersections in the expected locations, supporting the presence of mineralisation at depth. While both high and low grade intersections occur beneath the 2005 level, results are consistent with pre-development drilling results returned from higher grade levels above the 2005 level. Pantoro has established additional drilling platforms at and below the 2005 level in order to achieve greater drilling density over the coming three levels.

Commenting on the operational update, Managing Director Paul Cmrlec said:

"While these short term production issues at Nicolsons are disappointing, the mine has the required development in place to deliver the targeted production proﬁle moving forward. We have seen very high grades developed in the Johnston lode to date, and stoping of those areas will provide a solid base for production. The stoping sequence using ﬂat back and resue stoping in the Anderson and Hall lodes in the northern part of the mine is also now in place and will provide ongoing ore feed to the mill. Pantoro holds the only commercial scale gold processing plant in the Halls Creek region, and the land package acquired during the past few years holds excellent potential for discovery of multiple high grade ore bodies to continue the growth of the project."

Forward production

Ore from the upper Johnston Lode combined with ﬂat-back stoping in the Hall and Anderson Lodes, and development of the lower levels in the Johnston Lode is expected to result in production of approximately 4,000 to 4,500 ounces per month from the Nicolsons Mine from September 2018 onwards. As at 31 May 2018, approximately 75,000 ounces of Proven Ore Reserves were in place at Nicolsons at a grade of 11.8 g/t Au (Refer to ASX Announcement entitled 'Nicolsons Project Mineral Resource & Ore Reserve Update' released on 2 August 2018). A large proportion of the Proven Reserve lies in the upper levels of the southern Johnston Lode, where stoping has now commenced.

Development at Wagtail has continued to progress, with approximately 250 metres of development required to commence production on the ﬁrst ore level. Wagtail is expected to produce ore from development during the December 2018 quarter and is an important addition to the ore proﬁle growth targeted by Pantoro.

Infrastructure to accommodate the additional ore from Wagtail is substantially in place, with the ore sorter operational and a recently completed tailings facility upgrade providing an additional twelve to ﬁfteen months of tailings placement capacity.

The beneﬁt of the ore sorting will be fully realised once ore delievered from Wagtail and Nicolsons to the ROM exceeds the mill capacity. With both mines operating production is scheduled to reach an annualised run rate of 80,000 ounces during the ﬁrst half of next calendar year.

Exploration

Pantoro recently ﬁnalised access for drilling at Grants Creek with all required Government, native title and landholder consents in place to commence work. Clearing of drill pads is planned for the ﬁrst week of September, with drilling to commence shortly afterwards at Star of Kimberley, Perseverance and Wilsons prospects.

As previously reported, prospects at Grants Creek were drilled during the 1980's, 1990's and 2000's, and were subject of a Notice of Intent to mine by Precious Metals Australia (PMA) during the 1990's. PMA ceased its operations in the area before commencing work at Grants Creek. Pantoro believes that there is strong potential for delineation of mineralisation at Grants Creek to provide additional ore feed at Nicolsons, and initial exploration activity will be focussed on the known advanced targets in the area.

Pantoro recently announced (Refer to ASX Announcement entitled'Initial Results from Mary River Gold Project Drilling' released on 7 August 2018) results from its ﬁrst drilling program at the Mary River Project, located approximately 25 km from Nicolsons. Drilling revealed a broad zone of mineralisation with potential for discovery of a large near surface ore system.

• 31.65 m @ 1.78 g/t Au inc. 12.95 m @ 1.88 g/t from 35 m and 10.7 m @ 2.56 g/t from 53.3 m.

• 8 m @ 1.2 g/t Au.

• 8 m @ 1.65 g/t Au (hole ended in mineralisation).

Appendix 1 - Mineral Resource & Ore Reserve

For full details refer to the ASX Announcement entitled 'Nicolsons Project Mineral Resource & Ore Reserve Update' released on 2 August 2018.

Key Mineral Resource details as of 31 May 2018 are set out in the table below:

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

TotalTonnesGradeOuncesTonnesGradeOuncesTonnesGradeOuncesTonnesGradeOunces

Nicolsons Underground

Nicolsons Open Pits

155,000 67,000

17.4

11.5

86,000 25,000

Wagtail (inc. Rowdies)

-

-

-285,000 147,000 450,000

8.8

5.0

6.8

80,000 24,000 98,000

116,000 47,000 124,000

10.7

4.6

7.0

40,000 7,000 28,000

Low Grade Stockpiles

81,000

2.10

5,000

-

-

-

-

-

-556,000 261,000 574,000 81,000

11.5

6.7

6.8

206,000 56,000 126,000

2.1

5,000

Total

303,000

11.9

116,000

882,000

7.1

202,000 287,000

8.1

75,000

1,472,000

8.3

393,000

Key Ore Reserve details as of 31 May 2018 are set out in the table below:

Proven

Probable

TotalTonnesGradeOuncesTonnesGradeOuncesTonnesGradeOunces

Nicolsons Underground

Nicolsons Open Pits

198,000 31,000

11.8

12.4

75,000 12,000

Wagtail (inc. Rowdies)

-

-

-275,000 23,000 356,000

6.5

8.4

5.4

58,000 6,000 62,000

Low Grade Stockpiles

81,000

2.1

5,000

-

-

-473,000 54,000 356,000 81,000

8.8

10.7

5.4

2.1

133,000 19,000 62,000 5,000

Total

310,000

9.2

92,000

654,000

6.0

126,000

964,000

7.1

219,000

Nicolsons Underground Drilling

Mary River Gold Project

Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves

