Pantoro : Nicolsons Regional Exploration Yields Encouraging Results

ASX Announcement

18 October 2018

Nicolsons Regional Exploration Yields Encouraging Results

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR)(Pantoro) is pleased to provide an update on its regional exploration activities at its 100% owned Nicolson's Project, approximately 45 km southwest of Halls Creek in Western Australia.

Follow-up drilling was undertaken at the Edison and Paddock Well deposits, where encouraging results were generated.

Edison

Edison is characterised by a coincident magnetic and gold in soil anomaly approximately 400 metres long, striking north east. Drilling has returned signiﬁcant gold, platinum group element (PGE) and nickel values in the basal portion of the Lamboo igneous complex. The Kimberley Region is known to host economically signiﬁcant nickel (Savannah Nickel Mine) and PGE (Panton Sill) projects. Better results from early testing of the prospect include:

Au Results Pt+Pd+Au and Ni Results 2 m @ 2.41 g/t Au from 13.3 m. 17 m @ 2.13 g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 0.65% Ni. 1 m@ 11 g/t Au from 22 m. 21.4 m @ 1.93 g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 0.55% Ni . 2 m @ 3.0 g/t from 1 m. 17 m @ 1.58 g/t Pt+Pd+Au. 1 m@ 7.9g/t Au from 13 m. 2 m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 4 m. 2 m @ 3.28 g/t Au from 63 m. Paddock Well

Following initial success at Paddock Well in 2017, Pantoro has continued to test potential extensions to known mineralisation. Additional encouraging results have been returned including:

• 4.35 m @ 5.42 g/t Au and 83.0 g/t Ag and 4.59 % Pb+Zn from 103.15 inc. 2 m @ 8.63 g/t Au from 105.5 m.

• 1.64 m @ 5.25 g/t Au and 39.1 g/t Ag and 2.88% Pb+Zn from 102.06 m.

• 2.2 m @3.37 g/t Au and 19.41 g/t Ag from 91.5m inc. 0.7 m @ 8.72 g/t Au.

• 0.25 m @ 14.96 g/t Au from 70.5 m.

Other Drill Targets

A short program was also completed at Hyena. The ﬁrst pass RC drilling returned an number of anomalous gold values including 0.5m @ 4.47 g/t in a quartz vein from a diamond drill hole. The continued success supports the potential for additional gold mineralisation across the entire Nicolsons tenement area, particularly along strike of the active Nicolsons and Wagtail mines.

Exploration Results

Pantoro has continued to advance its known exploration prospects with additional drilling completed at Edison, Paddock Well and Hyena Prospects. All prospects tested have returned encouraging gold grades, demonstrating the occurrence of high grade gold throughout the highly under-explored tenement package.

2

Edison

The Edison prospect is characterised by a 400 metre long gold in soil anomaly identiﬁed by Thundelarra Exploration in 2006, coincident with a structurally controlled magnetic anomaly interpreted from a close spaced aeromagnetic survey by Pantoro in 2017. Thundelarra was focussed on the discovery of Ni-Cu and PGE mineralisation in the Lamboo Igneous complex and drilling in 2006 returned signiﬁcant widths of platinum+palladium+gold (Pt+Pd+Au) mineralisation including:

• 46 m @ 1.87 g/t Pt+Pd+Au from surface;

• 33 m @ 2.77 g/t Pt+Pd+Au from surface; and

• 37 m @ 2.07 g/t Pt+Pd+Au from 16 metres.

Reported under JORC 2004 by Thundelarra Exploration Limited (ASX:THX) in an ASX announcement dated 17 August 2006, "Platinum Signiﬁcant new discovery in the East Kimberley".

Drilling by Pantoro has focussed on the gold mineralisation however PGE mineralisation with associated nickel was conﬁrmed within a sheared ultramaﬁc unit during the recent drill program. Pantoro completed an eight hole scout drilling program during 2017 (Refer ASX announcement, 5 February 2018, "High Grade exploration results from Western Reef"), and has now completed a follow-up program consisting of 17 RC and one diamond drill hole.

As Pantoro remains primarily focussed on gold exploration and production, only three holes have been assayed for PGE and base metals elements to conﬁrm the presence of PGE's within the prospect. Additional assays will be undertaken from the remaining holes drilled in the recent program. Results returned from the recent program include:

Au Results Pt+Pd+Au and Ni Results 2 m @ 2.41 g/t Au from 13.3 m. 17 m @ 2.13 g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 0.65% Ni. 1 m@ 11 g/t Au from 22 m. 21.4 m @ 1.93 g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 0.55% Ni . 2 m @ 3.0 g/t from 1 m. 17 m @1.58 g/t Pt+Pd+Au. 1 m@ 7.9g/t Au from 13 m. 2 m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 4 m. 2 m @ 3.28 g/t Au from 63 m.

This drilling has now deﬁned gold mineralisation at shallow depths over 300 metres of strike, it remains open to the north and follow up drilling is planned to deﬁne the extent of the mineralised structures .

The presence of shallow gold mineralisation is highly encouraging, and the conﬁrmation of the PGE mineralisation provides potential for the discovery of economic PGE and/or nickel deposits within the tenement holding.

Paddock Well

Paddock Well is located 1.5 km east of the Nicolsons processing plant. Paddock well is a quartz sulphide Au-Ag-Pb-Zn lode system similar in nature to mineralisation seen in some lodes mined underground at Nicolsons. Pantoro drilled the prospect during 2016-17 following up on historical shallow drilling of the quartz outcrop at the top of the prospect. Drilling has previously returned high grade results which included:

• 0.7 m @ 40.5 g/t Au and 385 g/t Ag, 7.44% Pb and 4.07% Zn from 72.6 m*

• 2 m @ 12.67 g/t Au and 131 g/t Ag, ,2.54% Pb and 2.87% Zn from 58 m*

• including 1 m @ 214 g/t Ag, 4.49% Pb and 5.03% Zn from 58 m*

* assays previously reported Refer ASX announcement, 31 July 2017, "Nicolsons Project Exploration Update".

Pantoro has completed an additional drilling program during 2018 comprising 12 diamond holes and 2 RC holes during 2018. Drilling was completed below and along strike of the 2016-17 drilling. Signiﬁcant results included:

• 2.2 m @3.37 g/t Au and 19.41 g/t Ag from 91.5 m inc. 0.7 m @ 8.72 g/t Au.

• 1.64 m @ 5.25 g/t Au and 39.1 g/t Ag and 2.88% Pb-Zn from 102.06 m.

• 4.35 m @ 5.42 g/t Au and 83.0 g/t Ag and 4.59 % Pb+Zn from 103.15 m inc 2 m @ 8.63 g/t Au from 105.5 m.

• 0.25 m @ 14.96 g/t Au from 70.5 m.

Following the recent program, mineralisation is now deﬁned over 200 metres of strike to a depth of approximately 100 metres below surface.

Paddock Well

Schematic Long-Section

Pantoro is reviewing additional geophysical survey and drilling opportunities for Paddock Well ahead of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the deposit.

Hyena Prospect

The Hyena prospect is located 1.5 km north on the Nicolsons trend on the granted mining lease M80/355. Hyena has been the subject of historic exploration work including a small amount of drilling of N-S and NW-SE striking vein sets of similar orientation to those seen at the Nicolsons mine. The existing drilling is by RC methods only, and was restricted to shallow depths of 40 metres.

In 2017 work on the surface by Pantoro resulted in visible gold being panned to a concentrate from a 1 kilogram pulverised sample taken from a 30 cm wide northwest trending gossanous quartz vein which returned a rock chip sample of 89.6 g/t Au. (Refer ASX announcement, 5 February 2018, "High Grade Exploration Results from Western Reef")

A short nine hole drilling program was recently completed with a number of anomalous results returned including 0.5 m @ 4.47 g/t from a diamond drill hole. Further work will be planned once data is reviewed in conjunction with other results from the Nicolsons project targets.

About Pantoro and the Halls Creek Project

Pantoro is an Australian gold producer with its 100% owned Halls Creek Gold Project in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia being the key operational focus. The project provides the company with a platform for growth through the operation of its ﬁrst producing gold asset, which includes underground and open pit mines, and a modern CIP processing facility.

Pantoro commenced construction and refurbishment works at Nicolsons during February 2015 and commenced production in Q3 2015. The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves have been signiﬁcantly upgraded since operations commenced, with both higher grades, and additional Ore Lodes identiﬁed during mining.

The company is currently producing gold at levels exceeding its feasibility study targets and has expanded to a production rate of 50-55,000 ounces per annum.

Pantoro is focused on continued growth of production and mine life through:

• Ongoing production from the high grade Nicolsons underground mine. The majority of gold produced from the project since commencement of production in September 2015 has been from Nicolsons.

• Commencement of ore development from the Wagtail underground mine during the December 2018 quarter. Pantoro successfully mined high grade open pits at Wagtail between November 2016 and December 2018 and commenced underground decline development in July 2018.

• Exploration within the Nicolsons tenements focused on ongoing near mine growth.

• Exploration within regional projects including the 100% owned Grants Creek and Mary River prospects focused on Mineral Resource deﬁnition and near term production potential. Pantoro holds the only commercial scale gold processing plant in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, providing the company with a unique strategic advantage in the tier 1 jurisdiction.

