Pantoro : Share Purchase Plan

ASX Announcement

14 September 2018

Pantoro Limited Share Purchase Plan

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (Pantoro) is pleased to provide an update on the placement and share purchase plan which were announced on 6 September 2018 (the Placement and the Share Purchase Plan or SPP)

Pantoro sucessfully completed the Placement at an issue price of 20 cents per share to professional and sophisticated investors raising $13 million (less fees). The placement was made to existing and new domestic and international professional and sophisticated investors. The new shares issued under the Placement were alloted on 12 September 2018.

Pantoro announced a Share Purchase Plan at the same oﬀer price as under the Placement. The Share Purchase Plan allows for the participation of eligible shareholders for an amount up to A$15,000 per shareholder, at a price of $0.20 per share. The Share Purchase Plan is not underwritten and aims to raise up to A$2 million (with the ability to accept oversubscriptions for an additional $1 million).

An eligible shareholder is any shareholder recorded on Pantoro's share register at 5:00pm on 5 September 2018 with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. Shareholder approval is not required in respect of the Share Purchase Plan.

Pantoro reserves the right to close the Share Purchase Plan early and scale back applications at its absolute and sole discretion should the total demand exceed A$3 million.

Further information will be sent to eligible shareholders in a booklet (Share Purchase Plan Booklet) expected to be lodged with ASX and despatched today. The Share Purchase Plan Booklet and the accompanying acceptance form (Application Form) will contain instructions on how to apply. Application Forms and payments are due by no later than 5:00pm (AEST) on 28 September 2018.

Key dates are outlined in the timetable below:

Event Date Record Date for SPP 5 September 2018 Announce SPP 6 September 2018 Dispatch SPP booklet to shareholders and release Oﬀer Letter on the ASX 14 September 2018 Openening Date for SPP 14 September 2018 Closing Date for SPP 28 September 2018 Allotment and issue of new shares under the SPP 5 October 2018

Subject to the ASX Listing Rules, the dates in the above table are indicative only and may change. Eligible Shareholders who wish to submit an Application are encouraged to do so as soon as practicable after the SPP opens.

Further information regarding the Share Purchase Plan is available in the ASX Announcement released by Pantoro on 6 September 2018.

Enquiries

Paul Cmrlec | Managing Director I Ph: +61 8 6263 1110 I Email:admin@pantoro.com.au