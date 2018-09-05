Pantoro : Trade Halt

Market Announcement
4 September 2018
Pantoro Limited (ASX: PNR) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Pantoro Limited ('PNR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Dale Allen
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
4 September 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
4 September 2018
Madeleine Green
Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Limited
Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6000
Email:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Ms Green
Trading Halt Request
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR, the Company) requests the granting of a trading halt in its securities with effect from the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 4 September 2018, pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising.
The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 and such time as it makes an announcement about the results of the proposed capital raising.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours sincerely
David Okeby Company Secretary Pantoro Limited
T: 08 6263 1110 | E: admin@pantoro.com.au| W: www.pantoro.com.au
PO Box 1353 West Perth 6872
ABN: 30 003 207 467