Pantoro : Trade Halt

09/05/2018 | 04:47am CEST

4 September 2018

Pantoro Limited (ASX: PNR) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Pantoro Limited ('PNR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

4 September 2018

4 September 2018

Madeleine Green

Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6000

Email:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Ms Green

Trading Halt Request

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR, the Company) requests the granting of a trading halt in its securities with effect from the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 4 September 2018, pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising.

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 and such time as it makes an announcement about the results of the proposed capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

David Okeby Company Secretary Pantoro Limited

T: 08 6263 1110 | E: admin@pantoro.com.au| W: www.pantoro.com.au

PO Box 1353 West Perth 6872

ABN: 30 003 207 467

Disclaimer

Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:46:06 UTC
