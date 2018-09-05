Pantoro : Trade Halt

Market Announcement

4 September 2018

Pantoro Limited (ASX: PNR) - Trading Halt

The securities of Pantoro Limited ('PNR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

4 September 2018

4 September 2018

Madeleine Green

Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Dear Ms Green

Trading Halt Request

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR, the Company) requests the granting of a trading halt in its securities with effect from the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 4 September 2018, pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising.

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 and such time as it makes an announcement about the results of the proposed capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

David Okeby Company Secretary Pantoro Limited

