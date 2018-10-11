Pantronics : (1) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS; (3) CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; (4) RESIGNATION OF A JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY; (5) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES; AND (6) CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(1) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER;

(2) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS;

(3) CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES;

(4) RESIGNATION OF A JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY;

(5) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES; AND

(6) CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG

(1) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board hereby announces that the following resignation will take effect from 11 October 2018:-

(i) The resignation of Mr. Simon Nai-cheng Hsu as the non-executive Director.

Following the resignation of Mr. Hsu as the non-executive Director, Mr. Hsu would cease to be the chairman of the Board, and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee;

(ii) The resignation of Mr. Henry Woon-hoe Lim as the executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company;

(iii) The resignation of Mr. Ho Hon Ching as the executive Director;

(iv) The resignation of Mr. Danny J Lay as the independent non-executive Director. Following the resignation of Mr. Lay as the independent non-executive Director, Mr. Lay would cease to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee;

(v) The resignation of Mr. Pochin Christopher Lu as the independent non-executive Director. Following the resignation of Mr. Lu as the independent non-executive Director, Mr. Lu would cease to be the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee; and

(vi) The resignation of Ms. Hui Leung Ching Patricia as the independent non-executive Director. Following the resignation of Ms. Hui as the independent non-executive Director, Ms. Hui would cease to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

(2) APPOINTMENTOFDIRECTORSANDBOARDCOMMITTEE

MEMBERS

The Board also announces that the following appointment will take effect from 11 October 2018:-

(i) The appointment of Mr. Lee Chris Curl (ҽࣣخ), the executive Director, as a member of the Nomination Committee;

(ii) The appointment of Mr. Huo Li (ᎍɢ), the executive Director, as a member of the Remuneration Committee;

(iii) The appointment of Mr. Duan Xiongfei (ݬඪ࠭) as the independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee;

(iv) The appointment of Mr. Yip Wai Ming (໢ਃ׼) as the independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee; and

(v) The appointment of Mr. Zhou Guohua (մ਷ശ) as the independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

(3) CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

With effect from 11 October 2018, the composition of the Board committees will be changed as follows:

The Audit Committee:

Mr. Yip Wai Ming (chairman) Mr. Duan Xiongfei

Mr. Zhou Guohua

The Nomination Committee: Mr. Duan Xiongfei (chairman) Mr. Lee Chris Curl

Mr. Yip Wai Ming

The Remuneration Committee: Mr. Zhou Guohua (chairman) Mr. Huo Li

Mr. Yip Wai Ming

(4) RESIGNATION OF A JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Som Wai Tong Ivan has tendered his resignation as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from 11 October 2018. Upon Mr. Som's resignation, Mr. Som will no longer hold any position in the Company, and Mr. Lee Chris Curl, currently the other joint company secretary of the Company, will remain as the company secretary of the Company and will continue to perform and discharge the duties of a company secretary under the Listing Rules.

(5) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

With effect from 11 October 2018, (i) Mr. Simon Nai-cheng Hsu and Mr. Henry Woon-hoe Lim resigned as the Authorised Representatives of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules and Mr. Som Wai Tong Ivan resigned as the alternate Authorised Representative; and (ii) Mr. Lee Chris Curl and Mr. Huo Li were appointed as the new Authorised Representatives of the Company.

(6) CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG

With effect from 11 October 2018, Mr. Simon Nai-cheng Hsu resigned as the Service Agent under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Mr. Lee Chris Curl was appointed as the new Service Agent.

Reference is made to (i) the composite offer and response document dated 19 September 2018 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Pantronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Huobi Global Limited (the "Offeror") in relation to, among other things, the mandatory unconditional cash offers made by Kingston Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares in the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) and for the cancellation of all the outstandingshare options of the Company (the "Offers") in accordance with The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers; and (ii) the joint announcement dated 10 October 2018 (the "Joint Announcement") jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror in relation to, among other things, the results of the Offers.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document and the Joint Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

Biographical details of the new independent non-executive Directors are set out as follows:

Mr. Duan Xiongfei (ݬඪ࠭), aged 49, is currently the independent non-executive director of Digital Domain Holdings Limited (HK.0547) and the chairman of its audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee. Mr. Duan holds a master's degree in economics from Renmin University of China (ʕ਷ɛ͏ɽኪ) and a master's degree in business administration from The University of Chicago. He has over 20 years of experience in securities trading and investment industry. Mr. Duan is currently also the investment manager of MIE Holdings Corporation (HK.1555). He joined Atlantis Investment Management as Fund Manager in 2010 and registered as Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) in National Futures Association (NFA) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in 2004.