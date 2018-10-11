Pantronics : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF)

Log in
PANTRONICS : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

10/11/2018 | 10:48am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

HUOBI GLOBAL LIMITED

PANTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ࣶϓછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands

with limited liability)

(Incorporated in British Virgin Islands

with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1611)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the joint announcement dated 10 October 2018 (the "Joint Announcement") jointly issued by Huobi Global Limited (the "Offeror") and Pantronics Holding Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the results of the mandatory unconditional cash offers being made by Kingston Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares in the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) and for the cancellation of all the outstanding share options of the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Joint Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Company would like to clarify and correct the Chinese translation of the Joint Announcement that the subtotal of the number of Shares held by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (including Trinity Gate) immediately after the close of the Offers (assuming that the transfer to the Offeror of those Offer Shares acquired by the Offeror under the Share Offer has been completed) and as at the date of the Joint Announcement under the paragraph headed "Shareholding structure" on page 5 of the Joint Announcement should be "219,750,668" instead of "219,746,668".

Accordingly, the shareholding structure in the Chinese version of the Joint Announcement should be read as follows:

(iii)ၡᎇࠅߒ࿚˟ܝ

€৿ணʊҁϓΣࠅߒɛ

ᔷᜫՉ࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒ

(i)ၡᎇҁϓܝʿ

(ii)ၡᎇҁϓܝʿ

ϗᒅٙ༈ഃࠅߒٰ΅

׵ࠅߒಂක֐ۃ

ҁϓᒅٰᛆٰ΅՘ᙄܝ

ʿ׵͉ᑌΥʮѓ˚ಂ

ٰ΅ᅰͦ ฿ߒ%

ٰ΅ᅰͦ ฿ߒ%

ٰ΅ᅰͦ ฿ߒ%

€ڝൗ 1

€ڝൗ 1

€ڝൗ1

ࠅߒɛ

199,295,269

66.26

199,295,269

65.24

199,303,269

65.24

Trinity Gate

16,280,731

5.41

20,447,399

6.69

20,447,399

6.69

ࠅߒɛʿՉɓߧБਗɛɻ

€ܼ̍Trinity Gate

215,576,000

71.67

219,742,668

71.93

219,750,668

71.93

ࢱɗϓ΋͛€ڝء2

366,000

0.12

366,000

0.12

366,000

0.12

؍๝ئ΋͛€ڝൗ3

250,000

0.08

250,000

0.08

250,000

0.08

Չ˼ٰ؇

84,602,332

28.13

85,136,332

27.87

85,128,332

27.87

ᐼࠇ

300,794,332

100.00

305,495,000

100.00

305,495,000

100.00

No changes to the English version of the Joint Announcement is required and the above clarification does not affect other information contained in the Chinese version of the Joint Announcement.

By order of the board of directors

By Order of the Board

Huobi Global Limited

Pantronics Holdings Limited

Lee Chris Curl

Director

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 October 2018

Huo Li

As at the date of this joint announcement, the directors of the Offeror are Mr. Lee Chris Curl and Mr Huo Li.

The directors of the Offeror and Mr. Li Lin ("Mr. Li") jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than information relating to the Group and parties acting in concert with it) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lee Chris Curl and Mr. Huo Li as the executive Directors; and Mr. Duan Xiongfei, Mr. Yip Wai Ming and Mr. Zhou Guohua as the independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than those relating to the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (including Trinity Gate)), and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the directors of the Offeror and Mr. Li) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of Trinity Gate is Mr. Teng Rongsong.

The sole director of Trinity Gate accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement relating to Trinity Gate, and confirms, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement relating to Trinity Gate have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this joint announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Pantronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:47:05 UTC
