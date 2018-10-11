Pantronics : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

HUOBI GLOBAL LIMITED PANTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1611)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the joint announcement dated 10 October 2018 (the "Joint Announcement") jointly issued by Huobi Global Limited (the "Offeror") and Pantronics Holding Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the results of the mandatory unconditional cash offers being made by Kingston Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares in the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) and for the cancellation of all the outstanding share options of the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Joint Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Company would like to clarify and correct the Chinese translation of the Joint Announcement that the subtotal of the number of Shares held by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (including Trinity Gate) immediately after the close of the Offers (assuming that the transfer to the Offeror of those Offer Shares acquired by the Offeror under the Share Offer has been completed) and as at the date of the Joint Announcement under the paragraph headed "Shareholding structure" on page 5 of the Joint Announcement should be "219,750,668" instead of "219,746,668".

Accordingly, the shareholding structure in the Chinese version of the Joint Announcement should be read as follows:

(iii)ၡᎇࠅߒ࿚˟ܝ €৿ணʊҁϓΣࠅߒɛ ᔷᜫՉ࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒ (i)ၡᎇҁϓܝʿ (ii)ၡᎇҁϓܝʿ ϗᒅٙ༈ഃࠅߒٰ΅ ׵ࠅߒಂක֐ۃ ҁϓᒅٰᛆٰ΅՘ᙄܝ ʿ׵͉ᑌΥʮѓ˚ಂ ٰ΅ᅰͦ ฿ߒ% ٰ΅ᅰͦ ฿ߒ% ٰ΅ᅰͦ ฿ߒ% €ڝൗ 1 €ڝൗ 1 €ڝൗ1

ࠅߒɛ 199,295,269 66.26 199,295,269 65.24 199,303,269 65.24 Trinity Gate 16,280,731 5.41 20,447,399 6.69 20,447,399 6.69 ࠅߒɛʿՉɓߧБਗɛɻ €ܼ̍Trinity Gate 215,576,000 71.67 219,742,668 71.93 219,750,668 71.93 ࢱɗϓ΋͛€ڝء2 366,000 0.12 366,000 0.12 366,000 0.12 ؍๝ئ΋͛€ڝൗ3 250,000 0.08 250,000 0.08 250,000 0.08 Չ˼ٰ؇ 84,602,332 28.13 85,136,332 27.87 85,128,332 27.87 ᐼࠇ 300,794,332 100.00 305,495,000 100.00 305,495,000 100.00

No changes to the English version of the Joint Announcement is required and the above clarification does not affect other information contained in the Chinese version of the Joint Announcement.

