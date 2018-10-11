Pantronics : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)

Pantronics Holdings Limited
ࣶϓછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1611)
(the "Company")
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company are set out below:-
Executive Directors Lee Chris Curl
Huo Li
Independent non-executive Directors Duan Xiongfei
Yip Wai Ming Zhou Guohua
There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:-
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination and
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Lee Chris Curl
|
Member
|
Huo Li
|
Member
|
Duan Xiongfei
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Yip Wai Ming
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
Zhou Guohua
|
Member
|
Chairman
Hong Kong, 11 October 2018
- 1 -
Disclaimer
Pantronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:47:05 UTC