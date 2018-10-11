Pantronics : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)

Pantronics Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

(the "Company")

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company are set out below:-

Executive Directors Lee Chris Curl

Huo Li

Independent non-executive Directors Duan Xiongfei

Yip Wai Ming Zhou Guohua

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:-

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee Remuneration Committee Lee Chris Curl Member Huo Li Member Duan Xiongfei Member Chairman Yip Wai Ming Chairman Member Member Zhou Guohua Member Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2018

