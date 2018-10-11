Log in
Pantronics : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)

10/11/2018 | 10:48am CEST

Pantronics Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

(the "Company")

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company are set out below:-

Executive Directors Lee Chris Curl

Huo Li

Independent non-executive Directors Duan Xiongfei

Yip Wai Ming Zhou Guohua

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:-

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Nomination and

Corporate Governance Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Lee Chris Curl

Member

Huo Li

Member

Duan Xiongfei

Member

Chairman

Yip Wai Ming

Chairman

Member

Member

Zhou Guohua

Member

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2018

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Pantronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:47:05 UTC
