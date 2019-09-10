Pantronics : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES (in PDF)

Effect of the Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name, upon becoming effective, will not in any way affect any of the rights of the Shareholders. All the existing share certificates of the Company then in issue including the existing share certificates bearing the present name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be effective as evidence of title to the Shares. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the share certificates then in issue bearing the old names of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new names of the Company. Any issue of new share certificates will be under the new English and dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company.

Thereafter, existing share certificates for the existing Shares and in the existing name of the Company will continue to be good evidence of legal title, and may be exchanged for new share certificates issued in the new name of the Company at any time at the expense of the Shareholders. Each share certificate for exchange will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such higher amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) for each new share certificate or each share certificate submitted for cancellation, whichever the number of certificates issued or cancelled is higher. It is expected that the new share certificates printed in the Company's new name will be available for collection within 10 Business Days from the date of submission of the existing share certificates to the share registrar for exchange.

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the Change of Company Name upon the proposed Change of Company Name become effective.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES

In view of the proposed Change of Company Name, the Board also proposes to make certain amendments to the existing Articles in order to reflect the change and seek the approval of the Shareholders by way of a special resolution for the proposed amendments to the Articles at the EGM. In accordance with Article 16 of the existing memorandum of association of the Company and Article 33 of the existing articles of association of the Company, the proposed amendments to the Articles will be subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution.

GENERAL

Special resolutions to approve the Change of Company Name and the amendments to the Articles will be proposed at the EGM. In compliance with Listing Rules, the relevant resolutions will be voted by way of poll at the EGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholders are required to abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Change of Company Name and the amendments to the Articles, together with the notice convening the EGM will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or around 19 September 2019.