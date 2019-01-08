Pantronics : Terms of Reference - Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee (in PDF)

These terms of reference are prepared in English. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the English version shall prevail.

Pantronics Holdings Limited

ࣶϓછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

(the "Company")

Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee

Terms of Reference

The main objective of the Committee is to regularly review the structure of the Board and make recommendations to the Board regarding any proposed change to the structure of the Board, and advise the Board in relation to corporate governance matters. The Committee is accountable to the Board.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company established a Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board on 25 September 2017 (the "Committee") in place of the Nomination Committee previously established on 27

3.1. The Committee shall comprise three Directors who are appointed or removed by the Board. If any member of the Committee (the "Member") ceases to be a Director, he/she will cease to be a Member automatically. The vacancy will be filled by appointment of new Member by the Board.

3.3. The chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall be the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive Director.

4. Secretary Save as otherwise appointed by the Committee, the secretary to the Committee shall be the secretary to the Company.

5. Powers The Committee is authorised by the Board to review, assess and make recommendations upon any issue within its scope of powers.

6. Duties The duties of the Committee are as follows:

6.1. review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;

6.2. develop the criteria for identifying and assessing the qualifications of and evaluating candidates for directorship, including but not limited to evaluating the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board, and in the light of this evaluation prepared a description of the role and capabilities required for a particular appointment;

6.3. develop the Company's Board diversity policy (the "Board Diversity Policy") in the member selection process, which include but not limited to the following factors: gender, age, culture, perspectives, educational background, and previous experience;