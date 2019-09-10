Log in
Papa Murphy's ‘Bakes It Up A Notch' to thank its customers; announces 50% Off online deal

09/10/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s today announced it will be giving 50% off online orders to thank its customers for 38 years of pizza loyalty. Nationwide from September 18-23, 2019, anyone using code ‘50YUM’ at checkout on papamurphys.com or on the Papa Murphy’s mobile app will get 50% off their order of $20 or more.

“We love and value our guests,” said Tim Vu, Papa Murphy’s vice president of digital experience – marketing. “Without our base of loyal Papa Murphy’s fans, we would not be the brand we are today. To those loyal fans, and even to those who haven’t had the chance to try us and may become future fans, we want to give back by offering them a great deal.”

Papa Murphy’s is offering this limited time promotion to inspire customers to ‘Bake It Up A Notch™’ by enjoying made-from-scratch dough, savoring freshly chopped, never-frozen ingredients, and baking in their own oven on their own schedule.

“When people try us out, they always discover Papa Murphy’s is the best way to pizza,” said Vu.

For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com or connect with them online at facebook.com/papamurphyspizza and twitter.com/papamurphys.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY’S
Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s” or the “Company”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, selling hand-crafted, fresh pizzas for customers to bake at home. The Company was founded in 1981 and currently operates franchised and corporate-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Papa Murphy's core purpose is to help anyone with an oven and 15 minutes serve a scratch-made meal. In addition to fresh pizzas, the Company offers hand-crafted salads, sides and desserts to complete the meal. Order online today at www.papamurphys.com for easy pick up everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:
Alexis Diltz or Daniel Evans
communications@papamurphys.com
360-449-4001

© GlobeNewswire 2019
