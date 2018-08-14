Log in
Paper Dyes: Global Market Outlook to 2026 - The Growth in Digitalization is Hindering the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 01:49pm CEST

The "Paper Dyes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $927.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,519.14 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent factors that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on environmentally sustainable dyes, rising paper industries in emerging economies and low labour cost. However, with the volatile raw material prices and growth in digitalization are hindering the market.

Based on type, direct dyes segment fuels the market due to its wide usage in alkaline dye bath and also it is easy to dye the substance and can be applied in wide range of colors.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to witness largest market share during the forecast period and the factors favouring the growth of this region are less strict rules and regulations for the production of paper dyes which resulted in increase the sales revenue.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Type

6 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Form

7 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Application

8 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • BASF
  • Archroma
  • Atul Ltd.
  • Axyntis SAS
  • Cromatos SRL
  • Dystar
  • Kemira OYJ
  • Kevin India
  • Kolor Jet Chemical
  • Krishna Industries
  • Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO)
  • Standard Colors
  • Sterling Pigments & Chemicals
  • Alliance Organics
  • Chromatech Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25wgxb/paper_dyes?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
