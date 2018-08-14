Paper Dyes: Global Market Outlook to 2026 - The Growth in Digitalization is Hindering the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Paper
Dyes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $927.4 million in 2017
and is expected to reach $1,519.14 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
5.64% during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent factors that the market is witnessing include
increasing focus on environmentally sustainable dyes, rising paper
industries in emerging economies and low labour cost. However, with the
volatile raw material prices and growth in digitalization are hindering
the market.
Based on type, direct dyes segment fuels the market due to its wide
usage in alkaline dye bath and also it is easy to dye the substance and
can be applied in wide range of colors.
By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to witness largest market share
during the forecast period and the factors favouring the growth of this
region are less strict rules and regulations for the production of paper
dyes which resulted in increase the sales revenue.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Type
6 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Form
7 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Application
8 Global Paper Dyes Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
BASF
-
Archroma
-
Atul Ltd.
-
Axyntis SAS
-
Cromatos SRL
-
Dystar
-
Kemira OYJ
-
Kevin India
-
Kolor Jet Chemical
-
Krishna Industries
-
Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO)
-
Standard Colors
-
Sterling Pigments & Chemicals
-
Alliance Organics
-
Chromatech Incorporated
